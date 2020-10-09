Two candidates are facing off for the Ward 2 seat on the Ramsey City Council this November. Brian Walker and Matt Woestehoff are looking to replace Council Member Mark Kuzma on the council. Kuzma is not seeking reelection to the seat, opting to run for mayor instead.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Brian Walker
Age: 53
Family: Significant Other and 3 Kids
Education: Some College
Occupation: Commercial Property Management Business Owner
Years lived in city: We moved to Ramsey April 1, 2019.
Community involvement: Led fight to stop rezoning of property located in the City of Ramsey and then have continued to help residents with additional issues with the City of Ramsey.
Website: Walkerforramsey.org
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m the best candidate for the office because I care about the residents and what the residents want. When a housing development containing 55’ lots was being proposed in rural Ramsey, I worked with residents and led the fight to keep rural Ramsey Rural.
I’m a blue collar, commonsense guy that gets his hands dirty. I run equipment and have been a golf course superintendent so I know turf grass and Park Management. I plow snow and do a host of other things that the City of Ramsey does on a daily basis. I have worked for cities and counties in the past, so I understand the inter-workings of City Hall and how they should operate.
I am a fiscal conservative that believes in smart, transparent spending. I believe that the roads need to be funded out of the general fund and not through extra taxes and burdens on the residents, i.e. franchise fee.
I’ll bring my fiscally conservative mindset to the city council as well as common sense, hard work, and will not hesitate to get my hands dirty working for the residents of Ramsey.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
My top priorities when elected will be to conduct a detailed review of the budget, line by line, and locate unnecessary spending to save the residents money. For far too long city staffs’ wants have come before the residents’ needs. I will prioritize spending and make sure that we spend the residents money wisely.
I will also work with City Council to find a way to put road reconstruction as a line-item on the general fund budget so we can avoid the regressive franchise fee that hits our lower income and home values the hardest.
Matt Woestehoff
Age: 38
Family: Married with three children (10, 8, and 6 years old)
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communications from the University of Minnesota
Occupation: Director of Technology and Development at Foundation Technologies LLC
Years lived in city: 4
Community involvement (top 3): I’ve been a City of Ramsey Planning Commissioner for more than two years, I volunteer with our local Girl Scouts troop, and was formerly elected as president of nonprofit during a four-year volunteer board term.
Website: mattwoestehoff.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m a father of three, husband, business leader, planning commissioner, former nonprofit president, and lifelong resident of Minnesota. My history thus far has been diverse, and my experience allows me to view problems from multiple angles. But at the core of every issue, my goal is to ensure that our children are proud of the city we live in. We moved here over four years ago; my wife grew up in the area and we found Ramsey as the best place to raise our three kids. I was appointed to the Ramsey Planning Commission over two years ago, and still serve on it today. In that time, I’ve learned quite a bit. I’ve made relationships with residents, staff, other boards and commissions, and the existing council members. I’ve never been a politician. This is my first campaign, and I decided from the beginning that I am running for city council — not against my opponent. There’s enough finger-pointing and fearmongering in politics today, we do not need such partisan divides at our city. We do better when we work together, rather than against each other. This is how we move forward as a community, and why I’m running for Ward 2.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Before school every day my wife instills three goals in our children before they board the bus or get dropped off. Those three are: Have fun. Be Kind. Learn something new. Those aren’t quite the goals that I have for our city, but they’re still a very good reminder for us all. I’d like our residents to have opportunities to build up true community, like the concerts in the park or Night to Unite. I’d like our residents to remember that there’s more to government than politics, and that we do better when we lift each other up, rather than act as bullies to our neighbors. And I’d like to know more about how we keep our waters clean, our budget responsible, and hear from residents in new ways. I believe that we need to work better at providing data, transparency, and answers to residents. This applies to topics like taxes, spending, roads and public safety. All of which are core functions of a small city government. To do so, we must also remember why we all moved here; our rural feel with suburban amenities. I won’t make promises about any topic – other than I’ll work incredibly hard for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.