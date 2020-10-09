Two candidates are competing for Coon Rapids Council Member Steve Wells’ at-large seat. Wells is not seeking reelection, and Pat Carlson faces off against Christopher Geisler for the seat after an August primary narrowed the field of candidates down from three. Geisler is the son of Ward 4 incumbent Jennifer Geisler, who is up for reelection.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Pat Carlson
Age: 58 years old
Family: Married for 34 years, with two adult sons and three grandchildren
Education: BA from the University of Minnesota
Occupation: Active volunteer and retired Police Officer
Years lived in city: 50 years
Community involvement: Leading and participating in many fundraisers to benefit ACBC Food Shelf, Feed my Starving Children, Meals on Wheels, Anoka-Hennepin Project Power, Anoka-Hennepin Adaptive Athletics, Special Olympics, and Rise Inc.
Serving and visiting residents in Long Term Care Centers
Many years mentoring youth through coaching, basketball and football
Website: patcarlsonforcouncil.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My greatest strengths are my connections with Coon Rapids residents, my level of commitment to Coon Rapids, and my understanding of what is important to people who live and own businesses in our city.
Having the opportunity to work as a police officer while living in the city put me in close connection with the people I was serving. I worked as a DARE Officer and School Resource Officer in the same schools my sons attended. Many parents and children in those schools would then see me in the evenings and weekends as a coach, at church, or at a school or fundraising event. People were not afraid to call me when they had concerns about issues in the community.
My openness towards others has fostered friendships with people of many backgrounds and cultures. Outreach and inclusion are an intricate part of who I am.
Being an active volunteer in Coon Rapids has always been a big part of my life, and I look forward to enthusiastically serving Coon Rapids as long as I am able to help.
My connections to the community have provided an opportunity to learn from folks who live and own businesses here, and help me better understand what these business owners would like to see in Coon Rapids, and what they expect from local government.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1. Continuing to assist Coon Rapids residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations as they struggle through the issues related to COVID-19. This assistance includes using all local, state and federal tools available. We also need to continue to show flexibility with businesses and nonprofits as they adjust to state mandates.
2. Helping create business growth in Coon Rapids. Businesses, especially small businesses, are vital to Coon Rapids. We need to listen to our business community, continue to make our city attractive to new businesses, actively solicit new businesses, and do our best to promote the businesses that are already here. I will listen to concerns of business owners, encourage fellow residents to shop local, and actively promote businesses in Coon Rapids.
3. Showcasing our city and creating a sense of community to keep our residents in Coon Rapids and encourage new families to move here. Coon Rapids has many things to offer. I will promote all that Coon Rapids has to offer and I will support activities that engage all residents and promote a greater sense of community.
Christopher Geisler
Age: 36
Family: Wife – Jes, Daughter - Hailey, Son - Cameron
Education: CRHS Graduate. Iowa State University: B.S. Logistics and Supply Chain Management B.S. International Business
Occupation: IT Security
Years lived in city: 28
Community involvement: Metropolitan Council: Transportation Advisory Board – Citizen Representative District E
City of Coon Rapids – Planning Commissioner
Lyric Arts Main St. Stage – Board of Directors
Website: VoteGeisler.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have the proven experience of working within local government, small business, and a corporate environment and with that experience I know how to get things done. When it comes to meeting our citizens’ needs, words will only get us so far. We need real action on the city council to ensure that everyone is heard, our small businesses are successful, and we don’t settle for the status quo. The council needs someone willing to tackle the big issues and the small ones, not to simply coast. I have the skills required to partner with our staff and to negotiate compromise because that is what I do every day.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
My top issues are focused on long-term solutions for our community.
1) Sustainability in all aspects: Sustainability is generally tied to environmental initiatives like electric cars or solar power but there are also aspects of how the city procures its materials and manages its staff. I will ensure that the city is making sustainable choices delivering the best “bang for our buck” and maximizing the value to taxpayers. We can make choices that are financially viable and environmentally friendly.
2) Development and Redevelopment: The current 2040 plan calls for many developments and redevelopments within the city. One of the most notable is the PORT district plan which follows Coon Rapids Boulevard from Mercy to Northtown. We’ve made great progress so far, including the expansion of housing with new single family homes and apartments, and I will strive to see this plan come to completion.
In addition, a core function of the city is to provide a high quality, reliable infrastructure; mainly our roads, water, and sewer systems. I will work to ensure that every infrastructure investment we make will last; not simple patch jobs that will need to be fixed a few years later causing further disruption and increased expense.
3) Diversity and Inclusion: The demographics of Coon Rapids are becoming more diverse with each passing census and especially right now we need to come together as a community. We need to ensure that every member of our community feels welcomed, accepted, and new neighbors have the same opportunities as those of us who have lived here for decades. A diversity of ideas, experiences, and beliefs can only bring strength or our community and I will embrace that diversity.
