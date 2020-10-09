With the upcoming retirement of longtime Mayor Tom Ryan, the Blaine mayorship is up for grabs. A primary narrowed the candidates to Mike Bourke and Tim Sanders.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Mike Bourke
Age: 65
Family: Wife, Susan; daughter, Samantha and son, Mike.
Education: Graduate Spring Lake Park High School
Occupation: Territorial Sales Manager
Years lived in city: 40 years
Community involvement (top 3): Bible studies in jails and prisons with missionary evangelist for corrections and worked on the 2000 and 2020 Blaine comprehensive city wide review.
Contact information: Email gmcarstar@yahoo.com or 763-300-3177.
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Experienced and Trustworthy Leadership, is what Blaine needs in a Mayor.
I have served Blaine in this capacity for over 20 years.
Three terms Blaine city council.
Three terms Blaine planning commission.
One year Mayor Pro Tem.
Anoka County Liaison for the city council.
I will serve the residents of the City of Blaine using my Experience to maintain the integrity of the office of Mayor.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1) Safety: City water maintaining city wells and water treatment plants. While on Blaine city council I have voted multiple times to upgrade city wells and upgrade water treatment plants, add new wells. Also sewer line upgrades such as slip lining and replacement with road upgrades.
Traffic: While on city council I helped form the Blaine traffic committee. Also working to upgrade frontage roads to ease traffic along the highway 65 corridor. Also helped initiate the new additional stop signs and speed signs on 119th Avenue just to name a few. I will always support the First responders Blaine Police and Spring Lake Park-Mounds View-Blaine Fire Department.
2) I will continue to promote new Job creation such as heavy industrial uses, upgraded retail and continued medical opportunities which our city has already started to promote.
3) Fiscal responsibility: I will be a good steward of the city finances while maintaining the amenities that we as a city have come to enjoy.
While on the Blaine city council during my tenure received and maintained a AAA bond rating helping to get the very best rates when the city has to borrow or Bond for large projects, this saves on taxation.
Tim Sanders
Age: 38
Family: Wife, Farrah and three children.
Education: B.A. in Political Science and minor in History from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Occupation: Executive director of InspirePossible in Spring Lake Park whose mission is to champion collaboration across sectors, providing a permission slip for partnership by rallying around universally accepted virtues (dignity, honor, respect and service) and provide a data-driven approach for meeting needs and providing opportunities in community.
Years lived in city: 18
Community involvement (top 3): Served Blaine community in the Minnesota House four terms gaining the leadership experience necessary to be an effective mayor. Also involved in community sports and my family’s church, Emmanuel Christian Center.
Website: timsandersformayor.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
A distinguishing factor is my extensive leadership and governing experience. I had the privilege of serving the Blaine community in the Minnesota House of Representatives. During my four terms in the Legislature, I held many leadership positions including; Chair of the Government Operations Committee, Chair of the Elections Policy Committee, Vice-Chair of the Commerce Committee, Caucus Whip and Assistant Majority Leader. Serving in the House provided me invaluable experience in leading, collaborating and getting results that are needed to improve our community and state. I can bring a fresh approach and work together to help the city of Blaine reach its full potential. I have the experience, energy and passion to help bring Blaine into the future and continue the efforts to help Blaine be the best city in the Metro.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
As your mayor, we will continue to invest in public safety, in our local law enforcement and our Blaine Police Department. Investment means providing the best training, equipment and resources while we hold our law enforcement to the highest standards, so they can continue to serve our great community with excellence.
One of the most important issues facing our community is our overall transportation infrastructure — especially Highway 65. In order for our city to reach its full potential, our transportation infrastructure must be drastically improved. Safe and effective traffic flow on Highway 65 and throughout our residential streets are an economic, non-partisan and a human issue that deserves our highest attention. We need a fresh approach and we need the right results. I will be relentless in pursing the results and funding needed to make Highway 65 upgrades a reality. My legislative experience in collaborating, influencing and engaging federal, state and local governments will help us get the results we need.
I will be aggressive in pursuing cohesive and comprehensive economic development — attracting businesses, shopping and restaurants where space is available, and redevelop and revitalize where needed. We have limited amount of development opportunities left and it is critical to get it right. It is important that Blaine continues to develop the amenities that will have Blaine residents enthusiastic about spending their time and resources investing in our local community, while encouraging those that are visiting our city to stay and spend their money in our local economy. We must keep Blaine competitive with a fiscally responsible city budget and respecting the tax dollars of our residents and businesses.
