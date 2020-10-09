Barbra Deeds Baldwin is challenging incumbent Phil Rice to be mayor of Anoka. The two survived an August primary that eliminated Shane Perry from the race.
The League of Women Voters candidate forum for this race is available to watch at tinyurl.com/y5lzzkmw.
Barbara Deeds Baldwin
Age: 73
Family: 5 sons, 4 grown, one deceased. 8 grandchildren, also grown.
Education: MBA from California State University, Fullerton. Certified Management Accountant# 7964, inactive
Occupation: Retired, run feline rescue, grocery cashier
Years lived in city: 15
Community involvement: Served on Economic Development Council, Involved in various community events
Contact info: 763-323 4404
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m female. I’m progressive. I believe we need new ideas in city government.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
Off-street parking for Sandburg. Find land for a parking ramp.
Need term limits for mayor and city council. Amend City Charter.
Sell property the city as owned for decades. Rezone to make it attractive to developers.
Phil Rice
Age: 60
Family: Married to Chrissy McArdle 30 years. 5 kids, 7 grandchildren with more to come.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Ministries, Northwestern University
Occupation: Case manager for adults and kids with mental illness
Years lived in city: 33 years
Community involvement (top 3): A member of the Anoka City Council for the past 16 years, 12 as mayor. Retired Anoka-Champlin firefighter after 20 years of service. Close to 20 years coaching Anoka Area Youth Athletics in various sports.
Contact information: 612-702-8442
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Longtime resident of Anoka. 16 years Anoka locally elected official, experience working with outstanding councils, volunteer boards and city staff. Proven leadership skills and a voice of reason in emotional or oppositional discussions. Calm, rational professional demeanor with liberal social and conservative financial values.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
1. Aging streets: Anoka’s leaders need to continue to lead improvements in infrastructure in this beautiful but old city. Our water, sewer, electric, roads, parks, housing, buildings and more need coordinated and continued investments.
2. Homelessness: Anoka, as a small community, will continue as a leader in caring for those who can’t care for themselves, and will encourage other cities and counties to model themselves after our successes.
3. Budget: Realistic financial planning and projects.
