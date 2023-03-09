Rumriver Art Center presents its new gallery show “Faces and Places,” now open through March 25.
The gallery show features the watercolor paintings of Val Coopet. There will also be an artist talk on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where attendees can meet Coopet and learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her watercolor paintings.
Val Coopet always wanted to be an artist for as long as she could remember. She even tried to major in art, but ended up with an art history and elementary education degree. She loved being an elementary teacher and doesn’t regret that decision, she said. Her love of art and art history inspired her to visit museums and galleries as she traveled.
“Nothing connects a person to the experiences of another person, culture, or period in history like art, whether it is painting, sculpture, architecture or prose,” Coopet said. “This connection has probably been my number one reason for becoming involved in the arts.”
When she discovered watercolor, she fell in love, Coopet said.
“Watercolor presents unique challenges and surprises,” Coopet said. “Creating a painting from lights to darks requires thoughtful planning. Mixing colors and finding the correct intensity is creative and exciting. I don’t always end up with exactly what I envisioned. Sometimes, the paint works its own magic and amazes me and teaches me new things. Watercolor is the most dynamic medium I have worked with.
“I have chosen ‘Faces and Places’ as the title of my exhibit because I love the intensely personal feeling I have when I paint places that mean a great deal to me. When I paint faces of people and animals, I develop a closeness and feeling of intimacy with them. The pieces in this show all have that special, intimate connection to me.”
The paintings are located in Rumriver’s 21 Step Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave, Suite 201). Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit rumriverart.com/21-step-gallery.
