ARTS Rumriver Val images.jpg

A new gallery featuring the watercolor paintings of Val Coopet — “Faces and Places” — is now open at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka until March 25. 

 Images courtesy of Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center presents its new gallery show “Faces and Places,” now open through March 25.

The gallery show features the watercolor paintings of Val Coopet. There will also be an artist talk on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where attendees can meet Coopet and learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her watercolor paintings.

