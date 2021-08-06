Rumriver Art Center in Anoka is hosting the third in its series of mentorship program gallery shows, opening Saturday, Aug. 14 from 2-4 p.m.
The new show, called “Finding the Light,” will feature the works of teaching artist and mentor, Patricia Undis, and her mentee, Dianne Novak. The artwork featured represents the yearlong journey of two artists — Undis finding the light in everyday scenes of her hometown of charming Anoka, and Novak seeing the light of God’s Word throughout nature. They chose acrylic paint for their primary medium, and Undis has also added oil paint to many of her paintings.
Both found the program and mentor/mentee relationship very beneficial. They developed the habit of painting and consistent production, each producing around 20 pieces. They both left each week’s session with goals for the following week. But those meetings also gave them time to explore techniques and ideas. They lifted one another through self-doubts and pushed each other to stretch for new goals.
The Rumriver Art Center’s mentorship program offered financial support to these artists, allowing them to try new materials and improve their tools.
“And knowing I would have an opportunity to show my work at the end was a great motivator,” said Novak.
Pat Undis is an accomplished painter, with more than 60 gallery show awards, including numerous “Best in Show” and “Awards of Excellence.” She has been employed in art for over 40 years. Undis has taught art for decades, so she was very comfortable with her role as mentor. But she also enjoyed participating in the program.
“The accountability was good for both of us,” said Undis. “But we truly like one another, so we’ve had a lot of fun together.”
That mix of work and fun led through a year-long journey of shared discoveries, making this a powerful experience for them both.
Dianne Novak had never painted before taking her first class at Rumriver Art Center in 2018. She is a writer and published author, but had a dream of trying a visual style of storytelling. She found writing and painting have many similarities — moving from a chaotic beginning to a focused result, self-editing and more.
“Pat has really encouraged me to be more confident in my art,” said Novak. “And the discipline of regular painting and showing my work have kept me focused.”
They will also have an evening in the gallery with a Meet the Artist session on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. The gallery show will run through Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.