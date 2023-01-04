Sanjudka Mitra Gallery Show 2023 Flyer - 1

The gallery show “Spiritus,” featuring paintings by artist Sanjukta Mitra, opens at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka Jan. 7. 

 Photo courtesy of Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka is set to present its new gallery show “Spiritus.” The show’s opening will take place in the 21 Step Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 201) on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2-4 p.m. The gallery show will feature the artwork of Sanjukta Mitra.

Mitra will also be hosting an Artist Talk on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1-2 p.m., and a Meet the Artist on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., where attendees can meet Mitra and learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her artwork.

