The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Treasure Island Resort and Casino, BMO Harris Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Andersen Windows and Doors, CHS and Securian announced registration is open for Minnesota Hockey’s “Never Too Late” Hockey Camps.
The “Never Too Late” Hockey Camp serves as a free Learn to Play camp for kids age 9 - 13, who are interested in hockey, but have not yet played organized hockey. Camps will be held at Bloomington Ice Garden, Coon Rapids Ice Center and Plymouth Ice Center/New Hope Ice Arena and are designed to provide skating and hockey skills work for players who may want to get into organized hockey for the 2022-2023 season. The camps feature eight sessions, with coaching by the Minnesota Hockey Player Development Team.
Camps held at Coon Rapids Ice Center will take place on Tuesdays July 12, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2 from 6:10 - 7:10 p.m., as well as on Thursdays July 14, 21 and 28, and Aug. 4 from 6:10-7:10 p.m.
In addition to eight hours of ice time, camp attendees will receive a jersey and be provided with any equipment needed for the duration of camp. Should a player wish to sign up for hockey for the upcoming season, he or she would be allowed to purchase the equipment at a discounted rate.
The goal of the Never Too Late camp is to give kids sufficient time to build the necessary skills so they can enter hockey and feel confident enough in their abilities that they will be able to join an organized team and fit right in, whether that be the Rec League or association hockey.
