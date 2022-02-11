The world’s “longest running play” makes its way to the Main Street Stage at Lyric Arts in Anoka.
“The Mousetrap,” the snowy murder mystery written by Agatha Christie, is aimed at making the audience try to figure out who is telling the truth … and who is out for blood. Performances run Feb. 25 through March 20.
“Many years ago I acted in “The Mousetrap” and later had a chance to direct it,” director Craig R. Johnson said. “Those productions were a long time ago, so it is such a pleasure to get reacquainted with this old friend.”
Johnson previously worked at Lyric Arts in 2015 on “Christmas on the Airwaves.”
“The show is a rock-solid mystery, filled with delicious mounting tension, a vivid array of suspects and victims, surprising twists and a devilish wit,” Johnson said. “What fun to recapture this with this talented company of actors and clever designers. Leave the world behind for a few hours and get caught in ‘The Mousetap!’”
All but one of the eight-person cast is new to Lyric Arts, with the only alumnus having joined the company in November.
Starring as the young couple in ownership of Monkswell Manor — a rustic hotel in the English countryside — are Isabella Dunseith and Nick Furlong as Mollie and Giles Ralston. The guests for the evening include Christopher Wren, a “peculiar” young man played by Andrew Newman; Mrs. Boyle, a critical woman pleased by nothing and played by Miriam Monasch; Major Metcalf, a mysterious retired Army man played by David Coral; and Miss Casewell, a strange and aloof woman with a traumatic childhood, played by Rachel Postle.
As the mystery of “The Mousetrap” unfolds, other unexpected guests arrive during the snowy night at Monkswell Manor, including Mr. Paravinci, a man who appears to be feigning a foreign accent, played by Raúl Arámbula, and Detective Sergeant Trotter, a young policeman who arrives in the middle of the snowstorm searching for a link between a recent murder and the guests at Monkswell, played by Sebastian Grim.
“The Mousetrap” is known as “the world’s longest running play,” because it ran continuously from its debut on the West End in 1952 until only recently when the performances were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. It has had more than 28,000 performances. In May 2021 the St. Martin’s theater in London’s West End reopened, continuing the play’s run and moving toward celebrating 70 years of performances in 2022.
The tale weaves mystery and suspense with dark pasts and deadly consequences. After a local woman is killed, seven strangers find themselves stranded during a horrendous blizzard at the remote Monkswell Manor in the English countryside. Soon the storm intensifies around them, and it becomes clear that the killer is among the stranded lodgers. As suspicion and doubt escalate between the guests, one of them is brutally killed, sparking fear and anxiety among the remaining. By the time the snow clears, will the murderer be caught, or will it be too late for them all?
Single tickets for “The Mousetrap” and the rest of the Lyric Arts season can be purchased by calling the box office at 763-422.-1838 or by going to lyricarts.org/tickets.
