Lyric Arts in Anoka is moving full-steam ahead into the second half of its 2022–23 season with the regional debut of its first show of 2023: “The Girl on the Train” Shows are Jan. 13-Feb. 5.
The play, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins, blends mystery, suspense and story-telling into a night of incredible, multi-media theater.
Anna Crace is making her Lyric Arts directorial debut and is excited to be bringing such a large and at times technically challenging new work to the Main Street Stage. Although Crace is new to directing at Lyric Arts, she has made a name for herself as a director in the Twin Cities with previous credits including assistant directing with the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, and Stages Theatre in Hopkins.
“‘The Girl on the Train’ is different to anything else on the season at Lyric Arts,” Crace said. “It’s the thriller that we need in January when the nights feel long and dark and we need a little excitement in our lives. The cast we have are dynamic and I’m excited to see how they bring this world to the stage.”
“The Girl on the Train” first made its novel debut in 2015 and the book became an instant best-seller. In 2016, DreamWorks premiered a film adaptation.
Now, Concord Publishing House has unveiled a stage-adaptation that mixes elements of both the novel and the movie, but adds drama and intrigue.
“I love that the stage version of ‘The Girl on the Train’ is its own beast. It borrows from its film and novel predecessors, but builds suspense in a way that only live performance can,” Crace said. “It keeps us at the edge of our seats, not knowing who to root for or why we want to. I love that it’s giving us the chance to experiment with how technology and theatre can blend together and how that allows for a different kind of storytelling. When you can’t trust the narrator, who can you trust?”
The cast includes almost all new to Lyric Arts actors, with a few alumni in the mix.
Starring as Rachel Watson is Laura Baker, a newcomer to the Main Street Stage. Rachel’s ex-husband Tom Watson and his new wife, Anna Watson, are played by Jonathan Feld and Grace Hillmyer, respectively, both who are also new to Lyric Arts. Making her Lyric Arts debut as Megan Hipwell, who is only seen through projections, is Ninchai Nok-Chiclana. Dr. Kamal Abdic, psychiatrist to Megan Hipwell, is played by Austin Moores, also making his Lyric Arts debut.
Returning to Lyric Arts is Jack Bonko, who was last seen on the Main Street Stage in ‘Little Women,’ playing Megan’s husband Scott Hipwell. Doc Woods, last seen on the Main Street Stage in ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ plays D.I. Gaskill. Audrey Johnson, Luke Langfeldt and Wesley Tilford will be serving as understudies for this production.
As part of the artistic staff, Lyric Arts welcomes back to the Main Street Stage costume designer Samantha Fromm Haddow, who celebrated her 100th career costume design with Lyric Arts’ holiday production. Also joining Haddow and Crace as part of the artistic team is Chad Van Kekerix as scenic designer, Lee Christiansen as props designer, Emily Ludewig as sound designer, Jim Eischen as lighting designer, Ian Pirner as videographer for all cinematic elements, Aaron Preusse as fight director, and Callie Aho as intimacy director. Heading the stage management team is returning lead stage manager Joe Black. Assisting Black will be Emily Carey and Lea Brucker serving as Assistant Stage Managers.
The play follows Rachel Watson, a London woman who longs for a different life. Her only escape is in the glimpse of the perfectly happy suburban couple she views through the train window on her daily London commute. Their life — as she sees it — is perfect, not unlike the life she so recently lost. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as first a witness and then a suspect. Soon she is deeply entangled in not only the investigation, but a mystery that will force her to face revelations she never could have anticipated.
To purchase tickets, visit www.lyricarts.org or call 763-422-1838.
