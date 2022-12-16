ARTS Lyric Arts Girl on Train.jpg

The stage adaptation of the hit novel and film thriller “The Girl on the Train” comes to Lyric Arts in Anoka Jan. 13-Feb. 5.

 Photo by Lyric Arts

Lyric Arts in Anoka is moving full-steam ahead into the second half of its 2022–23 season with the regional debut of its first show of 2023: “The Girl on the Train” Shows are Jan. 13-Feb. 5.

The play, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins, blends mystery, suspense and story-telling into a night of incredible, multi-media theater.

