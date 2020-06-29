Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Columbia Heights robbery Sunday, June 28.
At 3:31 p.m. June 28, a 911-caller reported a robbery in the 3900 block of University Avenue Northeast, according to a Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims, an adult female and juvenile male, reported that while they were walking through a parking lot a male stole the woman’s purse and then got into a vehicle and left the area. The victims saw the suspect vehicle return to the area and decided to follow it.
Two other suspects got out of that vehicle and entered and stole the female victim’s vehicle, a black KIA Sportage. Both vehicles then fled the area.
Later that afternoon, Fridley police officers observed both vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed near University Avenue Northeast and 81st Avenue Northeast. The vehicles went west on 81st Avenue Northeast, and Fridley police officers followed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicles stopped in the 8200 block of Hickory Street Northeast in Fridley, and multiple suspects fled from both vehicles.
Officers with the Blaine, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids, Fridley and Spring Lake Park police departments; the Minnesota State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office searched the area and arrested multiple suspects.
Early indications show the original vehicle was used to transport the male suspect to the location where he robbed the female victim of her purse, according to investigators.
This case remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.