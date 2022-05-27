This is a monthly movie review column by Anoka resident Alex Suszko, who has a bachelor’s degree in film and TV production from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He works as a media producer for the community TV station NineNorth in Roseville and also produces independent content, including locally shot short and feature films.
The Northman
3.5/5 Stars
The original script for the The Northman was reportedly written in the old Nordic dialect and had to be changed after test screenings found audiences too lost in the cryptic vernacular. Even with the changes, The Northman is an unapologetically immersive descent into Viking history with the expected period detail that director Robert Eggers has become known for.
Based on the story that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman follows Amleth (Alexander Skarsgard) as he seeks revenge on the uncle (Claes Bang) who murdered his father (Ethan Hawke). On his path, Amleth encounters a number of characters including a similarly courageous young woman (Anya Taylor Joy) and a number of mystics, including a memorable cameo from Bjork.
Unlike Eggers’ previous two efforts, The Witch and The Lighthouse, The Northman isn’t too concerned with character development. It has a story that it wants to tell and it wants to tell it in the most raw and unhinged way, even if that means distancing the audience from the characters. ‘Raw’ and ‘unhinged’ only begin to describe the truly savage approach to this subject. The movie is trying to portray a time where diplomacy was resolved with violence, where humans were barely distinguishable from animals, where grunts meant more than words and it takes gleeful pleasure in every dose of unrestrained historical agency.
As lauded as the period detail should be, the lasting impact of The Northman is derived from its visuals. Whether it’s mountainous caverns, raging waters, or a sword fight on an active volcano, every set piece in The Northman is realized in the most visually spectacular way. Through all the savagery, there’s an artistic beauty on display. Ultimately, The Northman proves to be a remarkably accomplished film that balances indie sentiment with mainstream production values in a way that should satisfy both sides. Eggers has proven himself to be a director of incredible vision and with The Northman, he makes a strong case that cinema can be intelligent and profitable in equal measure.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
3/5 Stars
A24 is a production/distribution company that everyone should know about since it is the most dominant force in distributing high quality independent content. Everything Everywhere All at Once is proving to be one of their most profitable efforts and it’s not hard to see why.
Everything Everywhere All at Once follows a middle-aged woman, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who is a wife and mother, as well as the owner of a small laundromat. Her combative spirit puts her at odds with her husband (Ke Huey Quan) and daughter (Stephanie Hsu) and their relationships deteriorate every day. Evelyn uncovers the ability to access skill sets from her identities in other realities across the multiverse.
It’s tough to put into a few words all of the elements of the plot as there’s too many twists and turns to cover. It’s a frenetically paced movie that’s a fountain of creativity and wild imagination. This marks the sophomore effort for directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and it’s rife with the originality and potty humor that was present in their debut Swiss Army Man. This is where the movie’s biggest problem lies. It’s trying to make grand statements about many topics, with the acceptance of generational perspectives being the biggest message, but infuses it with juvenile humor that takes the audience out of the otherwise maturely handled themes.
While the humor is hit or miss, the movie’s ultimate merit is derived from its emotional gut punch of an ending. It takes you on a wildly convoluted but no less singular ride to a strong concluding message about family. One of the few things Americans can agree on now is that people are divided. The relationships in certain families have deteriorated and Everything Everywhere All at Once aims to provide an optimistic projection of reconciliation and compromise. It’s not the best movie ever made, but it’s a movie that demands to be seen in today’s climate, and audiences willing to give it a go will find themselves rewarded.
