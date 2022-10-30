The Minnesota Archers Alliance (MAA), based out of Coon Rapids, announced a new partnership with Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA) to expand youth sporting opportunities across Minnesota. The addition of S3DA expands the MAA’s reach by building on its existing relationships with USA Archery and the National Field Archery Association (NFAA).
The combination of the MAA and its three national partners enables Minnesota archers of all ages to compete in every major style of target archery from the local level to international competition representing the United States.
“I’m thrilled to add S3DA as a national partner,” said Tim Wilson, MAA president, of the new partnership with S3DA. “Archery is a lifetime sport that can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of age and physical ability. With its focus on engaging youth and developing a love of sport and the outdoors, S3DA is a perfect match for the MAA.”
“We are excited for the partnership with MAA in order to further our reach in youth archery throughout Minnesota,” said Holly Helton, S3DA’s executive director. “Our program allows youth to compete in various styles of archery, including Indoor Target, Outdoor Target and 3D alongside a core focus on conservation and ethical bowhunting. Our values and mission perfectly align with MAA and we look forward to the growth in participation in youth archery in Minnesota on both the competition and conservation sides.”
The Minnesota Archers Alliance (www.themnaa.org) is a statewide organization providing archery education through the S3DA and USA Archery’s Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) program. Through its relationships with the NFAA, USA Archery, and S3DA, the MAA conducts educational programs and indoor and outdoor archery competitions for archers of all ages throughout the year with participants from around the Midwest and across the United States and Canada.
Started in December 2012 by the Scholastic Archery Association, S3DA (www.s3da.org) has grown exponentially as a next step following introductory programs offered as part of 4-H or the National Archery in Schools Program. S3DA addresses the need for a program to bridge beginning target archery experience and more advanced activities such as 3D shooting and bowhunting. The program currently operates across the United States with hundreds of certified coaches serving thousands of young archers in grades 3–12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.