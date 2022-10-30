The Minnesota Archers Alliance (MAA), based out of Coon Rapids, announced a new partnership with Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA) to expand youth sporting opportunities across Minnesota. The addition of S3DA expands the MAA’s reach by building on its existing relationships with USA Archery and the National Field Archery Association (NFAA).

The combination of the MAA and its three national partners enables Minnesota archers of all ages to compete in every major style of target archery from the local level to international competition representing the United States.

