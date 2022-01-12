Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 15, through Monday, Jan. 17.
During the weekend, Minnesota residents can go ice fishing for free if they are fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
“Ice fishing is lots of fun for kids and adults alike. There’s nothing quite like making your way onto a frozen lake, drilling a hole through the ice and catching fish,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “If you’re interested in giving ice fishing a try, learning the basics is really doable. We have helpful information on our website to get you started.”
Check the DNR’s learn to ice fish page (dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html) for more information about ice fishing.
Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit the DNR ice safety page (mndnr.gov/icesafety) for ice safety guidelines.
Yang named to DNR’s Wildlife Oversight Committee
DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen appointed 15 new members and reappointed four people to the oversight committees that are responsible for reviewing the DNR’s annual game and fish fund report in detail and, following discussions with agency leaders and others, preparing legislative reports on their findings. Among the new appointees to the Wildlife Oversight Committee is Blaine’s Ya Yang.
“We look forward to working with these volunteers who are giving their time in service of hunters, anglers and conservation,” said Dave Olfelt, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division director. “The appointments continue our commitment to share detailed spending and budget information, bring new participants into the oversight process and ensure revenue generated by hunting and fishing license sales is used appropriately.”
A total of 133 Minnesotans applied for oversight committee positions. Factors in choosing new appointees included geographic distribution, demographic diversity and a mix of interests relating to hunting and fishing in Minnesota.
Additional information about how license dollars are spent and the oversight committees, their members and past reports are available on the DNR’s license dollar (dnr.state.mn.us/licensedollarsatwork) and budget oversight (dnr.state.mn.us/gamefishoversight) pages.
