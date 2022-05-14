A Minneapolis woman was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for the attempted murder of a woman in Coon Rapids in 2021.
Allison Wesley, 31, was convicted March 21 of felony second-degree attempted murder with an intent, but not premeditated. She was initially also charged with first-degree attempted murder, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Wesley pleaded guilty Jan. 13.
In Minnesota, those convicted must serve at least two-thirds of their sentences and the remaining time can be served on supervised probation.
According to the complaint, law enforcement responded to a stabbing on Hanson Boulevard Jan. 14, 2021, at 3:46 a.m. in Coon Rapids.
Police found a victim naked from the waist up, covered in blood with numerous stab wounds. At the hospital, it was determined the victim suffered from nine puncture wounds and five lacerations.
The victim told police Wesley, the mother of the victim’s boyfriend’s child, entered her apartment while she was asleep and stabbed her with a knife.
The victim fought off Wesley, who attempted to slash her throat with the knife, and ran out into the hallway to get help. Wesley left the building.
Wesley later admitted to police she stabbed the victim, but she didn’t have a reason for it because she didn’t feel any anger toward her.
Wesley admitted to using the knife to gain access to the victim’s apartment building because she stole the victim’s boyfriend’s keys, one of which was for the victim’s unit. She was upset with her child’s father because she thought he was lying about spending time with the victim.
When she entered the victim’s unit, she told police all her anger went away before she stabbed the victim repeatedly.
