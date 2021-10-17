A 27-year-old Minneapolis adult male was killed early Saturday morning, Oct, 16, in Fridley, after reportedly crashing into an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of University Avenue NE, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
At 2:34 a.m. Saturday morning, the Fridley and Columbia Heights police and fire departments and Allina EMS responded to a crash involving a Chevy Trailblazer SUV and 2017 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer near the 5800 block of University Avenue NE near the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE in Fridley.
According to the Sheriff's Office, early indications show that the SUV, driven by an adult male, from Minneapolis, was traveling northbound on University Avenue NE when it crashed into the back of an unoccupied tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.
Life saving measures were administered by responders, however the male was declared deceased at the scene.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it's currently unknown if the SUV's airbag deployed, but investigators said the tractor-trailer's airbags did not deploy. Investigators also reported conditions were dry at the scene.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Fridley Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
