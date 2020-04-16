*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Mercy Hospital is a quiet place these days.
“It depends on where you are in the hospital, but for the most part, in the hospital it’s very empty,” said Daniel Steffen, Mercy’s vice president of operations.
Like hospitals around the state, Mercy’s Coon Rapids location and its Unity campus in Fridley have instituted no-visitor policies and suspended elective medical procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And while Steffen couldn’t share the number of COVID-19 patients the hospital has seen, he said Monday, April 13, that the hospital has yet to see the predicted surge in cases.
“We haven’t seen the surge as quickly as we had anticipated a few weeks ago, which is great news from our perspective,” he said.
The delay likely indicates the social distancing measures Minnesota has taken are working, he said.
But the surge is coming, as Mercy Hospital President Sara Criger wrote in an April 9 email to community partners.
“As I’m sure you are aware, in the coming weeks, we will face a surge of acutely ill patients needing hospital care,” Criger wrote. “If our experience mirrors that of other states who are further along in their COVID-19 journey, we will reach a point where Allina Health, including Mercy and United Hospitals will experience significant capacity pressures.”
According to Criger, Allina is doing “absolutely everything” in its power to prepare. But as Minnesota continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, it won’t be business as usual at Mercy for quite some time, even if Gov. Tim Walz lifts his stay-at-home order.
Preparations
Because the surge in COVID-19 is later than initially projected, Mercy Hospital has more time to prepare.
“For now we are ahead of our surge planning,” Steffen said.
Three aspects of planning the hospital must consider are physical space, staffing and equipment.
As part of the Allina Health system, the hospital is integrated into a systemwide plan. Across the metro, Allina has committed to doubling its intensive care unit capacity to more than 300 beds and to increase its medical/surgical beds by 50%, Steffen said. Allina is cooperating with other health systems and the state in planning its COVID-19 response.
Allina is also training employees in a variety of direct patient-care roles for reassignment to help during a surge.
In addition to ramping up capacity, Allina is instituting policies to preserve the supply of personal protective equipment, such as masks, that has been in short supply in some states. Staff who don’t work directly with patients, for example, may wear homemade cloth masks.
Mercy and other Allina hospitals began collecting donations of both N95 and homemade masks in March in response to public interest and because of mask shortages seen in other states.
“We were receiving a flood of requests (asking), ‘Where can I donate some of these masks?’” Steffen said.
Allina helped organize community collections to try to get ahead of the problem, he said.
Impact on patients
Steffen wants the public to know Mercy Hospital is still here for them during the pandemic.
“Our EDs (emergency departments) are still open, and obviously if you need care, make sure you get it.”
Nevertheless, patients should expect changes.
Emergency departments are screening patients so they can quickly direct people who may have COVID-19 into separate areas so they’re not putting other patients at risk.
Patients are encouraged not to use the emergency departments as primary care — if it’s not an emergency, Allina has other options available, including a variety of online resources and virtual appointments.
The suspension of elective procedures also means many outpatient surgeries aren’t taking place.
“We’ve really limited it to the emergent surgeries or other surgeries that would have long-term effects if it was delayed beyond the 30 days,” Steffen said.
Delaying elective procedures not only reduces the potential to spread the virus in the hospital, but it also helps preserve the supply of personal protective equipment for medical staff.
Surgeons review individual cases to determine if they should be allowed to go forward. Steffen expects this will continue for a couple of months, even if the governor lifts his stay-at-home order. He said it might change when access to COVID-19 testing improves in Minnesota.
Budget takes a hit
Patients aren’t the only ones affected by the hold on elective procedures. The hospital’s revenue is taking a dive, and some staff will face furloughs.
Without giving specific figures, Steffen called the revenue loss “major and unprecedented.”
Allina Health has announced that, systemwide, “employees in non-patient care and indirect patient care roles will be required to take at least one mandatory furlough in one-week increments within a 30-day timeframe” beginning April 13.
Employees with paid time off or vacation balances will be eligible to use them to cover the absences.
Employees in direct patient care “will be asked to participate in a phased approach to training and redeployment to help with surge needs” during the pandemic response.
If you need care
Mercy Hospital’s emergency rooms are still open and serving patients for essential and urgent care.
“We’re still here for them,” Steffen said.
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
For nonemergencies, you can find resources at allinahealth.org.
If you think you have may COVID-19, isolate yourself at home and go to allinahealth.org/coronavirus for instructions and a free screening interview.
