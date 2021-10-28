The Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s soccer team dominated en route to winning the Region XIII championship with a 4-0 shutout over Riverland Oct. 25. Next up is the Midwest District Tournament October 29-30 at Harper College in Palatine, Illinois. Mohammed Marsal was named the Region XIII Most Valuable Player, with Reece Lawler, Martin Garr and Nastah Ahmed named All-Region as well.
