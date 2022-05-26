Memorial Day programs in Anoka County
The Anoka County Veterans Council will host two Memorial Day services Saturday, May 28 in Coon Rapids.
The first is at 10 a.m. at the Field of Honor, Morningside Memorial Gardens, 11800 University Ave. NW in Coon Rapids. This will be followed by a second ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Bunker Hills War Memorial Park, located at Foley Boulevard and Main Street in Coon Rapids.
A family picnic will be held at the Bunker Hills War Memorial Park following the ceremony. All are welcome.
These events are put on with the support of the Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and Auxiliaries, the American Legion posts and auxiliaries, the Military Order of the Cooties and the 40/8, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Vietnam veterans, the Disabled American Veterans and auxiliaries, Desert Storm veterans and the veterans returning from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.
Anoka program
The Anoka American Legion, Edward B. Cutter Post 102, will host a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 at the Anoka Riverfront Memorial Park. The program will feature several patriotic music selections by the North Suburban Concert Band and guest speaker, Col. (ret.) Lori Allert, who most recently served with the 5th Medical Brigade in Birmingham, Alabama, and has deployed in support of operations Desert Shield/Storm and Enduring Freedom. The city of Anoka will provide bleacher seating, however, the public is also invited to bring lawn chairs.
Blaine program
The Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine will host its second annual at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30.
The 2018 Medal of Honor recipient Special Warfare Operator Senior Chief, Navy Seal Britt Slabinski will be the keynote speaker.
This years program will also pay special recognition to 2010 Blaine High School graduate Zachary Ewing, who passed away while serving in the United States Army. The Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine is located at 10802 Town Square Drive NE, Blaine.
Spring Lake Park program
Kraus Hartig VFW Post 6587, in Spring Lake Park, will be hosting a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30
The program will include music, honoring of veterans of foreign wars from all the branches of the military, reading of “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae and the handing out of VFW Buddy Poppies. The program will be led by Kraus Hartig VFW Post 6587 Commander Don Reeves and Quarter Master Tom DeVeries.
The VFW is located at 8100 Pleasant View Drive NE, Spring Lake Park. For more information, call the VFW at 763-780-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.