Pangea Market in Coon Rapids recently added another reason to visit the grocery store: a Mediterranean grill.
Shoppers can now pick up a meal made in house after doing their grocery shopping for the week at Pangea Market and Grill, 8500 Springbrook Drive.
“We’ve gotten comments saying like, ‘This is exactly like what we’ve eaten back home,’” said Nadia Abuisnaineh, who does marketing for the store. “We’ve had the same comments [about the falafel] like, ‘Wow, I haven’t had falafel that tasted this authentic in so long.’”
Pangea, which opened last summer as a grocery store, serves sandwiches, plates, wraps and salads with options of falafel or different styles of lamb, beef or chicken. Other toppings include vegetables, tzatziki sauce, hummus, tahini sauce, rice, baba ganoush and freshly made pita.
Some of the most popular offerings are the schwarma and the falafel, Abuisnaineh said.
Her personal favorites are the chicken schwarma and the beef kufta.
“I really love those,” she said. “The flavors are so distinct and just so on point.”
The market carries an array of Middle Eastern products, including Halal meats, fresh baked goods, spices and other products, as well as essentials customers could find in any other grocery store, Abuisnaineh said.
“It has products that are uniquely offered, that you can’t find anywhere else in the area,” Abuisnaineh said.
Pangea came out of the north metro being mostly absent of Middle Eastern and ethnic groceries stores.
“They’re so happy to give the community a place to do that kind of shopping,” Abuisnaineh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.