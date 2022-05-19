As work continues in the planning phases to improve the BNSF railroad crossing at Highway 47 in Anoka, MnDOT is once again inviting the public to participate in the process.
A public information meeting will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Service Center at 2727 Ferry St., Anoka.
No formal presentation is planned. According to MnDOT, people are invited to stop by to review the proposed alternatives, speak with the project team and provide input.
There have been safety and traffic delay issues in the area of the Highway 47 crossing for decades.
The crossing was identified by the U.S. Department of Transportation Railroad Administration as one of the most in need of improvements due to the volume of vehicle and train traffic, trains traveling up to 75 mph, major property damages and serious injuries and fatalities.
Building a highway either over or under the railroad crossing would improve safety, traffic flow and trail space, MnDOT reports. In 2020, the Minnesota Legislature awarded bonding funds to make safety improvements at priority railway crossings, including this one in Anoka.
Last fall residents, businesses, commuters and stakeholders were able to share problems, concerns and priorities for the Highway 47 and BNSF crossing.
With 1,039 surveys completed, MnDOT is using the responses to identify transportation problems and solutions.
Among the top concerns with delays are trains and gate timing at the railroad crossing, rush hour backups and blockings due to vehicles turning into side roads and driveways.
Safety concerns include emergency services response times, sightlines at and near the railroad crossing, tight curves, drivers taking alternate routes through neighborhoods, and not enough separation of cars from bikes and pedestrians.
More than 80% of those who responded to the survey said it takes too long to drive through the area and 36% said driving does not feel safe.
Among the recommended improvements are to provide either an underpass or overpass at the railroad crossing, improve conditions for emergency services, make the road wider with additional turn lanes and a desire to ease the tight curves.
According to the project’s timeline, an approved project layout and environmental report will be presented this winter with design plans finalized in 2023. Construction is anticipated in 2024-2026.
