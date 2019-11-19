A man charged in the armed robbery of the Kwik Trip store at 9250 Springbrook Drive NW in Coon Rapids May 27 entered a guilty plea to a felony charge in Anoka County District Court Oct. 31 and was sent to prison.
Terry Tyrone Selvie, 46, Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery and was given a 72-month prison sentence with credit for 145 days spent in jail since his arrest. He was also ordered to pay $1,815 in restitution.
The plea came following a Rule 20 competency evaluation ordered by the court Aug. 8 after Selvie entered a not-guilty plea to the charge July 8. The evaluation presented to the court at a hearing Oct. 1 found Selvie capable of understanding the court proceedings and taking part in his own defense.
The robbery occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. May 27 when a male approached the Kwik Trip counter and asked an employee the price of coffee, then walked around the counter, punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground and become disoriented, according to the criminal complaint.
A second employee, who saw what happened, told police the robber advanced toward her, yelling at her to open the cash registers and she was able to open two of them, giving the money to the robber, who drove off in a Dodge Durango, which was later determined to have been stolen, the complaint states.
The first arriving police officer saw the woman who had been punched had severe swelling on her face and a cut under her left eye, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the complaint.
After still photos of the robbery were posted on police department social media pages, a woman called June 4 and identified the suspect as Selvie, the complaint states.
