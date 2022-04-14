A man who was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Columbia Heights April 9 has since died, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Columbia Heights police and fire responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash at Central Avenue and 45th Avenue in Columbia Heights April 9 at 9:08 p.m.

Columbia Heights resident Charles Anthony Flocken, 56, man was reportedly trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk on Central Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

While crossing, a woman driving an SUV struck him.

An ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he died the following day.

The Columbia Heights Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident.

