Police reportedly found nearly 140 grams of methamphetamine in a man’s car during a traffic stop in Coon Rapids April 11.

Thomas Elton Shows, 42, of Anoka, is charged with felony first-degree controlled substance possession.

According to the complaint, a Coon Rapids police officer stopped Shows’ vehicle on April 11 at 12:02 a.m. when he reportedly didn’t signal his turns twice.

A search of the vehicle allegedly found a digital scale with white residue and plastic bags that tested positive for 139 grams of meth.

When officers arrested Shows, he allegedly said the amount of meth he had wasn’t “a whole bunch ... when there are people out here doing pounds,” charges say.

Shows had his first court appearance April 12.

