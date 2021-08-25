Almost two decades after a Coon Rapids woman reported being raped in her home by a stranger, her rape kit has been tested and a suspect charged.
Markus Don Holmes, 37, of Oklahoma, was recently charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Holmes is currently serving a 30-year sentence with the Department of Corrections in Oklahoma for sexual battery of a person over 16, unauthorized use of a vehicle, kidnapping, conspiracy, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was convicted of the offenses Aug. 29, 2003.
According to the criminal complaint in the Coon Rapids case, a 19-year-old woman reported to police on June 10, 2002, that she was sexually assaulted by a man she didn’t know. She told police he entered her apartment and bedroom.
The victim told police she was dragged to the floor from her bed. When she tried to scream, Holmes allegedly covered her mouth and raped her.
She told police there were people over in her apartment a few hours earlier, but she didn’t recognize Holmes as one of them, charges say. When all the guests left, she thought her apartment was locked.
The victim had a sexual assault exam at Mercy Hospital. The kit was not submitted for forensic testing until January 2020, when it was submitted in response to a federal sexual assault kit initiative grant intended to test previously untested rape kits.
The kit resulted in a single-source DNA profile of a male. In April 2020 Holmes was identified as the source of the DNA after the profile was uploaded to a databank of convicted offenders, according to the complaint.
In May 2021 Holmes provided a statement to police in Oklahoma.
He allegedly told police he lived the northern Twin Cities metro area in the spring of 2002 but moved to Oklahoma in July of 2002.
He told law enforcement he didn’t recognize the victim and denied having any sexual encounter with her, according to the complaint.
When police told him his DNA was found in the swabs taken for the victim’s sexual assault kit, Holmes allegedly said he recalled going into an apartment and having sex with a woman he didn’t know, but he believed it was consensual. She was sleeping when he began kissing her, but Holmes said that when she woke up, she indicated she wanted the sexual contact, according to the complaint.
Holmes admitted it may have been wrong to initiate the sexual encounter while the woman was sleeping, but he said when she awoke she didn’t object, charges say.
An arrest warrant was issued for Holmes Aug. 16.
If convicted, Holmes faces up to 15 years in prison.
