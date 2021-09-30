Columbia Heights residents are invited to build or create an outdoor lawn exhibit to proclaim support and excitement for the city’s third annual Heights Pride Festival taking place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Sullivan Lake Park, by participating in the PRIDE of Homes Tour.
Don’t have a yard? Display your art on a balcony, in a window, on top of your car or in a friend’s yard — anywhere that can be seen from the street.
The PRIDE Tour, hosted by the community nonprofit HeightsNEXT, will allow the community to get outside and celebrate the Columbia Heights PRIDE Festival while still following social distancing recommendations too.
Similar to touring holiday light displays in the winter, HeightsNEXT is hoping members of the community will drive, walk, or bike, through the city to view the all of the outdoor exhibits representing PRIDE.
Residents or local businesses who would like to have their display included on the tour map should sign up by filling out the form at tinyurl.com/5hr9xzc7.
Displays should be ready by 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and stay in place through 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, but eager participants are encouraged to have their displays up early.
For more information or to view a map of the displays, visit tinyurl.com/5hr9xzc7.
The Heights PRIDE Festival, also hosted by HeightsNEXT, is taking place at Sullivan Lake Park, 721 51st Ave. NE, Columbia Heights. To learn more about the festival, visit tinyurl.com/5ex99d28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.