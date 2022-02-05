Registration has opened for summer camp at Lyric Arts in Anoka.
Classes are offered at all skill levels for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Classes will be held at Peninsula Point Park in Anoka, as well as George Enloe Park and the Lyric Arts Classroom, allowing students to get outdoors while learning and developing theater skill sets.
Classes are divided into four categories that include classes for “little kids” (kindergarten through second grade), “big kids” (third through fifth grade), middle schoolers (sixth through eighth grade) and high schoolers (ninth through 12th grade).
Little kids classes include camps like Story Theater: Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Theater Arts and Crafts: Super Hero Edition, plus, a class that puts on a “summer-ized” version of the movie “Frozen.”
Big kids classes feature options including Musical Making: Seven Seas Adventure, and Build-A-Character: Creatures of the Enchanted Forest, in addition to their own “summer-ized” musical, “Moana” and others.
Middle school classes highlight writing skills with Intro to Playwriting: Graphic Novels and musical theater skills with Musical Theater: Newsies Review!
High School students have a chance to work with industry professionals with Summer Conservatory: Something Rotten!, where students can work with the artists of Lyric Arts’ summer production “Something Rotten!” through a twice-a-week program that concludes with tickets to the July 31 performance.
Lyric Arts will also partner with professionals in ComedySportz with Intro to Improv: ComedySportz. Since opening in 1989, ComedySportz has been creating comedy professionally in more than 25 cities across the United States.
Lyric Arts is currently offering early bird pricing for students who register before March 18. If a student needs financial assistance to attend a class, scholarships through Lyric Arts can help cover costs. For more information on the scholarship program, visit lyricarts.org/scholarships
