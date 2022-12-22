Lyric Arts in Anoka invites new and returning students for the Winter/Spring semester of workshops slated to start at the end of January. These classes have a wide selection centered around theater, but bringing in a dose of pop-culture and skill building as well.

Classes are divided into four categories that include classes for Little Kids (Kindergarten through second Grade), Big Kids (third through fifth grade), Middle Schoolers (sixth through eighth grade), and High Schoolers (ninth through 12th grade). Little Kid workshops include: Musical Theater — Broadway Blast, specifically geared toward future Kintergarten to second grade Broadway stars, and Play Making — A Squishmallow Tale, featuring everyone’s favorite plushie.

