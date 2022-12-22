Lyric Arts in Anoka invites new and returning students for the Winter/Spring semester of workshops slated to start at the end of January. These classes have a wide selection centered around theater, but bringing in a dose of pop-culture and skill building as well.
Classes are divided into four categories that include classes for Little Kids (Kindergarten through second Grade), Big Kids (third through fifth grade), Middle Schoolers (sixth through eighth grade), and High Schoolers (ninth through 12th grade). Little Kid workshops include: Musical Theater — Broadway Blast, specifically geared toward future Kintergarten to second grade Broadway stars, and Play Making — A Squishmallow Tale, featuring everyone’s favorite plushie.
Big Kid workshops also include Musical Theater — Broadway Blast, but are designed with third through fifth grade future Broadway stars in mind, in addition to Play Making — Minecraft It!
The Middle School workshop this Winter/Spring semester is Intro to Acting: Plays and Things! This class will teach skills such as projection, risk-taking and imagination to create awesome and memorable performances, allowing students to grow as actors and take their skills to the next level.
The High School Workshop offering for Winter/Spring is Musical Theater: Be A Triple Threat! This workshop will be invaluable to those preparing for upcoming musical and college auditions this spring. Students will get the chance to work with the veteran Lyric Arts teaching artists to learn how to lock in stellar good vocal technique (even when you’re nervous!), the key to quickly learning and memorizing choreography, and how to ace cold reads!
Enrollment for Lyric Arts’ Winter/Spring workshop offerings is currently open. A full list of all Winter/Spring Workshops plus more information about Lyric Arts Education Department can be found at lyricarts.org/workshops.
Lyric Arts is looking for new and returning students to join for classes throughout the semester and who want to grow as an actor and performer. With opportunities for students grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, Lyric Arts is thrilled to offer these programs for young actors!
Lyric Arts is also committed to providing accessible arts education to all students within their community. If a student is in need of financial assistance to attend a class, scholarships through Lyric Arts can help cover costs. For more information on the scholarship program, please visit www.lyricarts.org/scholarships.
Winter/Spring Workshops officially start on Jan. 23 and will run through May.
