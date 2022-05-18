The Lyric Arts Main Street Stage in Anoka hosts its annual fundraising Cabaret May 21, the first time the event will be held in person since 2019.
This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the event, where guests gather to enjoy a night of celebratory food, drink and entertainment to help raise money for the theater. After a two-year long hiatus from this in-person event, Lyric Arts is especially excited to be able to gather together again for this magical night.
“The Cabaret Fundraiser has always felt a bit like an annual homecoming,” says Artistic and Executive Director Laura Tahja Johnson. “While it was wonderful to be able to continue the tradition in a virtual format over the last couple of years, we can’t wait to welcome audiences and artists back to the Main Street Stage for this one-of-a-kind evening.”
This year’s show will be loosely themed around the concept of “Home” and will follow the “No Broadway Cabaret” guidelines which give performers a chance to sing songs from outside of the Musical Theater canon. Featuring a recognizable cast of Lyric Arts alumni, the group of 11 performers will include Kate Beahen, Audrey Johnson, Alexhannah Joson, Uchenna Korus, Lux Mortenson, Abilene Olson, Chris Paulson, France Roberts, Nikko Soukup-Raymo and Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan.
This cast will gather together to sing songs that pay homage to their artistic home: Lyric Arts.
The cast will take the stage for the evening alongside emcee hosts Tony Johnson and Laura Tahja Johnson. Accompanying and performing alongside the group is Bradley Beahen, who will be playing the piano and performing a song or two of his own. The “Cabaret,” as it has come to be known, is the only annual fundraising event benefiting Lyric Arts Company of Anoka, a 501(c)(3) non-profit theater. This entertainment fundraiser is a chance for the community to show their support of Lyric Arts, while at the same time enjoying the theater’s high quality entertainment.
“This is a big moment for Lyric Arts. It’s been more than three years since we have been able to gather together for a live in person Cabaret.” said Board Chair Jeff Danovksy. “The excitement among the staff, artists, board and volunteers is growing. This is sure to be a can’t-miss celebration.”
For those who cannot attend in person, the event will also be streamed on YouTube Live and the silent auction can be accessed over the internet allowing anyone to bid on items.
All donations and ticket sales for the fundraiser directly support the many programs Lyric Arts offers throughout the year. In addition to a full season of stage performances, Lyric Arts offers educational outreach programs, year-round theater education workshops and intimate live music events as part of their “Live @ Lyric Arts” Concert Series. The theater relies on contributions from individual supporters for a large percentage of their yearly income.
By offering a range of programming for all ages and experience levels, Lyric Arts aims to provide an inspiring, nurturing space where anyone can come and engage in theater.
“Lyric Arts is proud to be an artistic home for thousands of artists, technicians and students from all over the Twin Cities metro and who now live all over the country,” said Tahja Johnson, “However, 27 years after our founding, we are just as proud of our status as a cultural institution and social gathering place for Anoka and the surrounding communities.”
Tickets to the Cabaret include catered hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, access to the silent auction and a seat for a variety show. Each year, local businesses, performing arts organizations and other Lyric Arts supporters donate gift certificates, gift baskets and other items for the silent auction. The 2022 Cabaret’s silver sponsors are Ambi Wine Bar, located in downtown Anoka, and Jennifer Lundquist Realty, based out of Maple Grove.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on May 21, giving guests time to peruse the silent auction, participate in the chocolate bar pull and the raffle, purchase beads to participate in “Heads or Tails” and enjoy the complimentary drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres. At 7:30 p.m., the entertainment begins, followed by an intermission with dessert before a second act. VIP and box tickets for the event are currently sold out, but general admission tickets still remain at $75 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 763-422-1838 or by visiting www.lyricarts.org.
