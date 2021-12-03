Lupus Spiel USA returns to Blaine Dec. 10-12 at the Four Seasons Curling Club in Fogerty Arena. Back from a hiatus due to COVID since 2019, curlers are excited to get back on the ice with the best curlers in the world.
Since its start in 2014, the Lupus Spiel has grown to become the largest pro-am curling event in the world. It is the flagship event of the Lupus Research Foundation, a charitable organization whose mission is to help cure lupus by raising awareness about lupus and by raising funds for research.
Regan Birr, the executive director and founder of Lupus Research Foundation, is feeling optimistic.
“We are blessed to have the support of the community and our curlers at each Lupus Spiel, including this ‘Holiday edition Lupus Spiel’, after a near two-year break,” Birr said. “We’ve got the who’s who of curling coming to town and people are really excited to spend time up close and personal with the world’s finest curlers.”
Olympic gold medalist Kevin Martin, once again, is back to support the cause. Martin was voted by his peers as the greatest curler of all time. As a skip — or team captain — Martin won Olympic gold in 2010 and Olympic silver in 2002. He is also a world champion, and has won a record 18 Grand Slam titles. He holds the record for winning the most Olympic curling games ever. Martin is hosting curling academies Dec. 9 and 10; details and registration information can be found online at www.LetsCureLupus.org.
