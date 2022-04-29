Blaine’s Roosevelt Middle School Theater will perform its spring musical “Shrek Jr.” May 5-7.
The show is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical.
It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, “Shrek Jr.” is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.
“We wanted to choose a show that we knew would draw lots of students to auditions and their families to the performances,” director Shanan Edelheit said. “This show is so much fun and the music will leave you tapping your toes after the final curtain. It was so important to us to try and breathe as much new life into the program as possible since we have not been able to perform since the fall of 2019 before the pandemic hit. We have added over 50 new actors and crew members to the RMS theater program, and that makes us really excited about the future.”
With over-the-top sets and costumes, and a host of characters that everyone will recognize, it is a dazzling adventure story. Performances for Shrek Jr. will take place at Roosevelt Middle School, located at 650 125th Ave NE in Blaine, May 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and free for children under 3.
