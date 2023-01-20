The work of artist Daniella Mortezaee, in particular her spray paint series, will be on display throughout most of February in the exhibit “Love Always” at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka. The gallery opens Feb. 4.
The show’s opening will take place in the 21 Step Gallery (2665 4th Ave, Suite 201) on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2-4 p.m. The gallery show will feature the artwork of Danniella Mortezaee.
Mortezaee will also be hosting an artist talk on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10-11 a.m., where attendees can meet Mortezaee and will learn about her as an artist and the creative process she uses in creating her artwork.
Mortezaee’s interest in art came about in her late twenties by way of self-exploration. She works mostly with the acrylic medium, using nontraditional tools and techniques to develop abstract art. Mortezaee rarely uses a brush and enjoys experimenting with different techniques and mediums on the canvas, resulting in a variety of styles.
“I allow my emotional state to guide my creative process, connecting me to the internal struggle of harmony and chaos to the outside world,” Mortezaee said about her process of creating her artwork. “Creating art helps connect me to my body, by feeling the meditative movement of my tools over the canvas, connecting me to my physical body and emotional state.”
The work Mortezaee has chosen to focus on for her “Love Always” show is from her spray paint series. Mortezaee tied together two concepts, one being her more abstract style of painting and then layering a stencil over it in an abstract way.
“Love Always” will remain in the 21 Step Gallery through Feb. 25. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and select Saturdays. For more information and for updates, visit rumriverart.com/21-step-gallery.
