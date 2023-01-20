Danniella Mortezaee Gallery Show 2023 Flyer - 1

The work of artist Daniella Mortezaee, in particular her spray paint series, will be on display throughout most of February in the exhibit “Love Always” at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka. The gallery opens Feb. 4.

 Photo courtesy of Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery show titled “Love Always” in early February.

The show’s opening will take place in the 21 Step Gallery (2665 4th Ave, Suite 201) on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2-4 p.m. The gallery show will feature the artwork of Danniella Mortezaee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.