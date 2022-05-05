In her nearly three-decade-long career at the Coon Rapids Senior Center, Kris Niebler has never dreaded going to work.
“I love this job,” Niebler said. “So it’s with mixed emotions that I’m leaving.”
Niebler is retiring from her position as program coordinator at the senior center Friday, April 29, after 26 years.
Niebler will miss many of the center’s annual events she’s helped prepare, like the annual 50+ wedding anniversary party or the volunteer appreciation event.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the center’s participation numbers plummeted, Niebler said. Until then, the center was at maximum capacity.
“We were just bursting at the seams, to be honest,” Niebler said.
The pandemic’s beginning was a chance for the senior center to reinvent itself, she said.
The center implemented virtual events via Zoom, as well as parking lot events to keep residents distanced and outdoors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We really, really were creative,” Niebler said, “and I also think we were a strong support for people if they needed help getting groceries or they needed someone to talk to. We could refer them to services.”
Before the pandemic, the senior center had nearly 400 volunteers who helped out each year, plus a couple staff members.
“These volunteers are doing everything here,” she said.
One of the most painful parts of the job, Niebler said, is when people move on, in one way or another.
“They may pass away or they move on to different living arrangements or move out of town, and that’s hard,” Niebler said. “There’s one person that was here on the day I started that is still around. It never gets easy, because I really do care about these people.”
Since Niebler began working at the senior center in 1995, participation has increased, partly because the senior population has grown significantly.
Another challenge is setting up activities anyone from 55 to 100 years old could enjoy.
“Why would people think that everyone 55 and older likes the same thing?” Nieber said.
The center will bring in entertainers who sing songs from different generations, like that of Frank Sinatra or the Beatles or modern music. She has tried to implement programs that can reach a wide array of people from different age groups.
In her retirement, Niebler plans to spend more time with her grandchildren, visit her Wisconsin cabin, read and enjoy other activities she previously hasn’t had as much time for.
Her husband has been retired for a few years, “so he was waiting for me to join him so that we can go places and do things,” Niebler said.
She hopes that after her departure the senior center maintains its quality of services.
“My hope is that this continues to be a priority for the city long into the future,” she said.
In her resignation letter, Niebler wrote about how much she loves her job.
“I’ve never wished my work day would end sooner,” Niebler said. “I’ve loved this job every single minute. Life is far too short to not enjoy your job, and I was lucky to have one that I loved.”
