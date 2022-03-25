A second silent pandemic is riding on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and very few people are talking about it. The silent pandemic is long-COVID, and patients are suffering with little to no support.
Long-COVID is a condition where COVID-19 patients, also known as long-haulers, experience new, returning or ongoing health problems four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Long-COVID is known by many names, including long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, long-term effects of COVID, or chronic COVID.
According to the CDC, symptoms of long-COVID can include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, tiredness or fatigue, post-exertional malaise (symptoms that get worse after physical or mental activities), difficulty thinking or concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”), coughing, chest or stomach pain, headaches, fast-beating or pounding heart (also known as heart palpitations), joint or muscle pain, pins-and-needles feeling, diarrhea, sleep problems, fever, dizziness on standing (lightheadedness), rash, mood changes, change in smell or taste or changes in menstrual period cycles.
Long-COVID is a condition anyone who has had a COVID-19 infection can develop. According to the CDC, people with long-COVID have developed the condition after experiencing a COVID-19 infection that was asymptomatic, mild, moderate, or severe.
The new or ongoing symptoms can last for weeks, months or even years after infection.
Physicians though have been finding long-COVID difficult to diagnose because there’s no single test to detect it and the diagnostic criteria are often changing.
Physicians often rely on a battery of tests to diagnose long-COVID, including complete blood count, liver function tests or a complete metabolic panel, electrolytes, metabolites, hepatic function panels, cardiac biomarkers, thyroid panels, D-dimer and more. This process can often leave long-haul patients frustrated and medical care may be delayed for months.
According to the medical director of Mayo Clinic’s COVID Activity, Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, who gave a presentation to the Minnesota House Health Finance and Policy Committee in January, there are an estimated 7.4 million Americans are living with long-COVID, with approximately 2.2 million unable to return to work.
“Estimates show that 10-30% of people who become infected with COVID-19 will end up coming down with long-haul COVID,” Vanichkachorn said. “And it does look like that long-haul COVID could be a new chronic infection for some folks and be a new baseline.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared long-COVID as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but still, there are a number of reports of long-COVID patients struggling to get Social Security disability benefits.
There’s no single treatment for long-COVID. There are a few treatment options, including rehabilitation services, but many long-haulers have struggled to find care for their condition.
According to the CDC, some long-haulers have improved or are now in remission after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the primary prevention method to avoid long-COVID.
Many though long-COVID patients have been suffering in silence as they struggle with access to care or even being believed by physicians.
Chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis, patients have had similar experiences as long-haulers because long-COVID is remarkably similar to long-COVID, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers.
Chronic fatigue syndrome patients have been left in the dark and see little funding in research. In 2020, the National Institutes of Health allocated $15 million for research, an all time low despite it affecting 1 in 250 people, and is more common than multiple sclerosis (57-78 cases per 100,000 people) and Parkinson’s disease (4-21 cases per 100,000 people), with the latter two conditions receiving more funding.
Last fall, the NIH allocated $470 million for studying the effects of long-COVID. Hopefully, funding will continue and a cure is found soon to help long-haulers, in addition to chronic fatigue patients, who are hoping along with CFS/ME researchers that any breakthroughs will also help cure chronic fatigue syndrome as well.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and the U.S. and Minnesota may see another rise in cases as the BA.2 omicron variant spreads worldwide, which means we will see a rise in more COVID-19 cases, followed by more long-COVID cases.
As the world wages a war against COVID, we can’t forget the other pandemic that is happening right alongside it. Long-COVID must also be a priority with funding, research and medical care.
To find local long-COVID clinics and more assistance, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, at tinyurl.com/45andyxa.
