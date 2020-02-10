At a health care forum Thursday, Jan. 30, DFL Senate District 41 hosted a panel of six to take questions from a crowded roomful of guests at Columbia Heights Public Library. Topics ranged from insulin to universal health care to mental health.
The panelists were state Reps. Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton, and Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton; Sens. Carolyn Laine, DFL-Columbia Heights, and John Marty, DFL-Roseville; candidate for Senate District 64 Erin Murphy; and Abigail Hansmeyer, a representative of Minnesota’s Insulin for All.
Insulin
The price of insulin was a hot topic that evening as the price of a vial has skyrocketed in the last decade.
Since Hansmeyer was diagnosed in 1996 with diabetes, the price of a vial of insulin has increased 2,000%. Then she paid $20, now it costs $400.
Insulin costs $6 to make, she said.
“It’s criminal,” Hansmeyer said.
Marty also expressed the importance of keeping insulin prices manageable.
“To a diabetic, insulin is just as necessary as oxygen is to any of us,” Marty said.
Universal health care
Panelists talked a lot about universal care at the forum.
“When I talk about universal, I mean everyone,” Marty said.
For Marty, that means from birth until death and includes dental, vision and every kind of care a person could need.
“I don’t mean universal coverage,” Marty said. “I mean universal care.”
Some audience members expressed concern about universal health care or Medicare-for-all plans because they like their health insurance plans.
“I’m so glad your insurance works for you,” Hansmeyer told the audience. But she said that often isn’t the case for people who need insulin or other expensive prescription drugs.
Bernardy said she sees the benefits in having universal health care, because not needing to worry about paying for health insurance or medical bills would be helpful for many.
“Imagine the innovation and power of people in the country if they didn’t need to worry about health care,” Bernardy said.
Senate candidate and former Rep. Murphy told attendees that state legislators need to hear stories from all sides of the issue to fully understand what needs to be done.
“When we hear examples where the system is working ... it’s important to show people in Minnesota ... we can find our way forward,” Murphy said.
Mental health
Audience members expressed concern over mental health and addiction treatment in the state, especially for students.
Murphy said she doesn’t think there’s enough funding for mental illness treatment across the state.
“The system in place now is about the industry and about profits,” she said.
Investing in prevention statewide is essential and beneficial to everyone, Murphy said.
Kunesh-Podein spoke about mental health and addiction treatment and prevention in schools.
While schools are trying to help students with those needs, Kunesh-Podein argued there isn’t enough funding for schools as it is, so there isn’t room in the budget for proper mental health treatment and prevention.
“Students are using and experimenting with drugs at a younger age,” Kunesh-Podein said. “We have to look at where we’re funding schools.”
