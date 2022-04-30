Columbia Heights organizations celebrated Earth Day the following day on April 23 by cleaning up the city.

Dozens of volunteers participated in the Columbia Heights Lions Club clean up of University Avenue and HeightsNEXT volunteers cleaned up Central Avenue. Both groups also picked up trash in Columbia Heights parks. 

The Columbia Heights Lions Club also offered free paper shredding, a free community dumpster, adopt a drain information and donuts for all cleanup volunteers.

The HeightsNEXT group reported that its 40 volunteers picked up 283 pounds of trash, a bike and a vacuum cleaner. 

The Columbia Heights Lions Club had over 50 volunteers including twelve Lions members in addition to volunteers from Valley View Elementary PTO, Boy Scout Troop 117, Immaculate Conception School eighth-graders, Columbia Heights-Fridley Kiwanis Key Club and members of Hope Church in Columbia Heights. The volunteers filled 42 bags of trash, collected over 3.500 pounds of paper to be shredded and residents filled the free community dumpster.

 

