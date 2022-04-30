State Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL-New Brighton), left, and State Sen. Mary Kunesh (DFL-New Brighton) volunteered to pick up trash along Central Avenue during the HeightsNEXT Earth Day clean up April 23 in Columbia Heights.
Columbia Heights Lions Club members dump paper into a bin April 23 at a parking lot near Murzyn Hall in Columbia Heights that was dropped of by local residents to be shredded. The Lions Club also hosted a clean up of University Avenue and offered a free community dumpster for local residents.
Columbia Heights organizations celebrated Earth Day the following day on April 23 by cleaning up the city.
Dozens of volunteers participated in the Columbia Heights Lions Club clean up of University Avenue and HeightsNEXT volunteers cleaned up Central Avenue. Both groups also picked up trash in Columbia Heights parks.
The Columbia Heights Lions Club also offered free paper shredding, a free community dumpster, adopt a drain information and donuts for all cleanup volunteers.
The HeightsNEXT group reported that its 40 volunteers picked up 283 pounds of trash, a bike and a vacuum cleaner.
The Columbia Heights Lions Club had over 50 volunteers including twelve Lions members in addition to volunteers from Valley View Elementary PTO, Boy Scout Troop 117, Immaculate Conception School eighth-graders, Columbia Heights-Fridley Kiwanis Key Club and members of Hope Church in Columbia Heights. The volunteers filled 42 bags of trash, collected over 3.500 pounds of paper to be shredded and residents filled the free community dumpster.
