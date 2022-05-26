Lyric Arts in Anoka has announced the cast of “Little Women,” which debuts June 3 and runs through June 26.
Penned by playwright Kate Hamill, this sharp take on a beloved classic takes the cherished story and explodes it on stage to get at the heart, vulnerability and passion that lies within each of the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth. Just as heart-warming as the original, this play adaptation of the famous Louisa May Alcott novel is an authentic celebration of strong women living within and fighting against the confines of Civil War era America.
The play is directed by Elena Gianetti, who led “Bloomsday” in 2019.
“Kate Hamill is known for what she herself describes as the ‘feminist reclamation of classical texts,’ and her new adaptation of ‘Little Women’ does not disappoint,” said Giannetti. “What I find so exciting about this show is that Hamill consciously explodes the archetypes we usually imagine about this beloved story and these iconic characters, making it much more relevant to the world we live in, and better reflecting today’s younger generation.”
Hamill’s adaptation of “Little Women” features a cast of nine actors, many playing multiple parts throughout the show. The casting of the March sisters feature three new actors to the Main Street Stage and one alumnus. In the role of head-strong, free-willed Jo March is returning cast member Antonia Perez. In the role of Meg March, the oldest sister and romantic at heart, is played by Marci Lucht, making her Lyric Arts debut. The younger sisters, Beth and Amy March, are played by Nina Aguilera Araya and Grace Jones, respectively. Both women are also making their Lyric Arts debut.
“This is not the ‘Little Women’ we’ve grown up with,” said Giannetti. “This is not precious. This is not the ending we expect. In other words, this retelling gives our diverse cast and Lyric audiences the opportunity to challenge gender stereotypes and conventions that society has conditioned us to accept as ‘the standard.’ Instead, it opens the possibility for greater compassion, understanding and acceptance across a broader spectrum of identities to connect with and relate to.”
With this cast and artistic team in place, Giannetti is excited to present this fresh adaptation to audiences.
“I hope audiences will come to the show excited to meet these new updated March sisters of the 21st century and leave afterwards having fallen in love with their charms and foibles all over again,” Gianneti said.
Kate Hamill’s “Little Women” centers around Jo March, who isn’t what you call your typical prim and proper Victorian lady. She’s rebellious, opinionated and certainly isn’t afraid to speak her mind. As she and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. But the world around them has other plans.
While Jo aspires to become a great American novelist, her sisters — Beth, Meg, and Amy — also tend to their private dreams while juggling society’s expectations of them. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s famous coming-of-age story, this new adaptation is filled with the heart, spunk, and beautiful imperfection that makes the March sisters and their story such a timeless classic.
“Little Women” is the penultimate show in the Lyric Arts season.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 763-422-1838 or by going to www.lyricarts.org/tickets. More information can be found at www.lyricarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.