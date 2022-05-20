BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 6 in the 10500 block of Sixth Street NE a stolen license plate was recovered.
• On May 6 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle followed by credit/debit card fraud.
• On May 6 in the 9800 block of Naples Street NE an employee at a business was involved in a theft.
• On May 7 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On May 7 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On May 8 in the 600 block of 125th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.
• On May 8 in the 2700 block of 123rd Court NE a package was stolen.
• On May 8 in the 1500 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a report of a theft.
• On May 8 in the 9800 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 8 in the 900 block of 101st Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On May 9 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE tools were stolen from a truck.
• On May 9 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male shoplifter was arrested for a theft and fifth-degree drug possession and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On May 9 in the 11500 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen, but recovered shortly thereafter.
• On May 10 in the 8800 block of Xylite Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 10 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of check forgery.
• On May 10 in the 2700 block of 103rd Court NE mail was stolen.
• On May 11 in the 12400 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen and swapped for another on a vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 2900 block of 127th Avenue NE suspect(s) stole lumbar from a construction site and fled from officers in a vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 13100 block of Quail Creek Drive NE there was a delayed report of a package being stolen.
Property damage
• On May 6 at 150 Northtown Drive NE the shelter at the Northtown Mall Transit Center was damaged.
• On May 6 in the 1400 block of 92nd Lane NE a dumpster fire occurred.
• On May 6 in the 2900 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE a grass fire occurred.
• On May 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On May 7 in the 10400 block of Vermillion Circle NE a grass fire occurred where 84 acres burned.
• On May 8 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Lever Street NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On May 7 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was damaged while parked in a parking lot.
• On May 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and County Road 10 NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On May 8 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual reported someone tore off part of their registration sticker on their vehicle.
• On May 10 at the intersection of Ball Road NE and Ghia Street NE a single vehicle crash occurred where the vehicle drove into a sign.
• On May 11 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE a residence suffered storm damage.
• On May 11 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE a squad car was damaged.
• On May 11 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries. One driver was transported to a hospital.
• On May 11 in the 11700 block of Third Street NE a fire occurred.
• On May 11 in the 700 block of 111th Avenue NE storm damage was reported.
• On May 11 in the 10500 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a tree fell in the roadway.
• On May 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On May 11 in the 10400 block of Terrace Road NE a house fire occurred as a result of storm damage.
• On May 11 in the 10600 block of Quincy Boulevard NE there was a report a fallen tree damaged fences.
• On May 11 in the 13200 block of Pierce Street NE and 1100 block of 127th Lane NE trees fell on power-lines.
• On May 11 in the 10400 block of Washington Boulevard NE a tree fell on power-lines and a home. There were no injuries.
• On May 12 in the 11800 block of Sunset Avenue NE there was a report of a tree on fire caused by a power-line.
• On May 12 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries. A male was transported to a hospital.
Assault
• On May 7 in the 10900 block of President Drive NE there was a report an ex-boyfriend threatened to kill an individual during a domestic assault and then shattered multiple windows.
DWI, drugs
• On May 7 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a large amount of U.S. currency following a traffic stop.
• On May 7 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 101st Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On May 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 610 NE a driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On May 8 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On May 8 in the 2200 block of 109th Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 9 in the 9100 block of Tippecanoe Street NE a heroin overdose occurred.
• On May 9 in the 3000 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was given a verbal warning for possession of a small amount of marijuana and for multiple traffic violations.
• On May 10 at the intersection of Restwood Road NE and Lake Drive NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On May 11 at the intersection of West Lake Boulevard NE and Urbank Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being pulled over for driving violations and for having expired registration.
• On May 11 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 91st Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 11 in the 11900 block of Radisson Road NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On May 12 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On May 9 in the 11500 block of Palisade Court NE a female died of suspected natural causes.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 4 in the 1000 block of 41st Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 4 in the 3800 block of Third Street NE a theft occurred.
• On May 5 in the 4100 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 5 in the 3700 block of Quincy Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 5 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE a theft occurred.
• On May 6 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for a theft from a vehicle, tampering with a vehicle and for providing officers with a false name.
• On May 6 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a burglary occurred.
• On May 7 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a stolen vehicle fled officers after ramming a squad car. The suspects were later apprehended.
• On May 7 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a license plate was stolen.
• On May 9 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On May 4 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On May 5 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE property damage was reported.
• On May 9 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On May 3 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a domestic assault occurred and property damage. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On May 4 in the 3800 block of Third Street NE a suspect was arrested for a second-degree domestic assault.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 4 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 4 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 4 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE mail was stolen.
• On May 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a truck.
• On May 6 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered at a gas station.
• On May 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 8 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE there was a report a male stole multiple items from a private property.
• On May 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was cited for a theft, arrested having multiple outstanding warrants and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On May 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 9 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a woman reported her stolen Venmo card had been used at a local gas station.
• On May 9 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a report from a male who said another male pointed a gun at him and stole shoes he was selling.
• On May 9 in the 600 block of Mississippi Street NE there was a burglary at a business where multiple windows were damaged.
• On May 9 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE a male was arrested for stealing copper from a property and property damage.
• On May 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an unknown suspect paid for groceries with three counterfeit $100 bills.
• On May 10 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 10 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a woman reported that someone broke into her vehicle, caused damage to her vehicle, stole her purse from inside the vehicle and then used her credit cards at a local store.
• On May 10 in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for a theft.
Property damage
• On May 4 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred at a building.
• On May 5 in the 7400 block of Baker Street NE there was a report of property damage.
• On May 6 at the intersection of 54th Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On May 6 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE vandalism was reported.
• On May 7 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On May 8 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On May 8 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE there was a single vehicle crash that resulted in injuries. A male in the vehicle was in cardiac arrested and CPR was conducted at the scene. The male was transported to a hospital.
• On May 8 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE a door was damaged.
• On May 8 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On May 9 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged during a domestic.
• On May 9 in the 1200 block of 52nd Avenue NE a driver was cited for driving after revocation after crashing into mailboxes earlier in the day.
• On May 9 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE an arson incident occurred where a small fire was extinguished.
Assault
• On May 4 at 550 Osborne Road NE a staff member at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus was assaulted in the hospital’s emergency room.
• On May 7 in the 1500 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a male was arrested for a fifth-degree domestic assault by strangulation.
• On May 9 in the 7300 block of West Circle NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On May 9 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a woman reported a domestic assault occurred during an argument with her husband.
• On May 10 at 550 Osborne Road NE an assault occurred between two patients at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
DWI, drugs
• On May 7 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a male driver was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Wisconsin and for possession of dangerous weapons and drug paraphernalia after he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his car at a gas pump.
• On May 8 in the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE the driver of a speeding vehicle was arrested for a DWI.
• On May 10 in the 5600 block of Fifth Street NE officers and EMS responded to a report of a male experiencing a possible overdose. Upon arrival, the male appeared conscious and alert and declined to be transported to a hospital.
Miscellaneous
• On May 4 in the 1200 block of Hillwind Road NE police officers attempted to stop a vehicle during a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and then took evasive measures to flee police. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
• On May 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE officers responded to a report of a man begging for money inside of a store. The male fled from officers on foot. He was apprehended and arrested for trespassing and fleeing officers.
• On May 6 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a motorcycle fled from police officers after they attempted to pull the motorcyclist over for a traffic violation. The motorcycle was not pursued.
• On May 8 in the 1500 block of 73H Avenue NE a male died.
• On May 9 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver fled from officers during a traffic stop as they were investigating the driver for driving after suspension and for having no seatbelt on. The vehicle was located shortly thereafter unoccupied.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On May 6 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On May 8 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 9 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 12 in the 7700 block of Tyler Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 12 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles.
Property damage
• On May 7 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Middletown Road NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On May 11 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On May 11 in the 700 block of 82nd Avenue NE there was a fire from downed power-lines.
• On May 11 in the 600 block of 79th Avenue NE there was a report of downed power-lines.
• On May 11 in the 7900 block of Monroe Street NE there was a report of a tree falling on power-lines.
Assault
• On May 10 in the 8300 block of Terrace Road NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
