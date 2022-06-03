BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 20 in the 10100 block of Terrace Court NE a theft by swindle incident occurred.
• On May 20 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 22 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE counterfeit currency was passed at a business.
• On May 23 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen, but recovered a few hours later.
• On May 24 at the intersection of 97th Avenue NE and Buchanan Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 25 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a theft was reported, but no charges were requested.
Property damage
• On May 21 in the 2000 block of 120th Avenue NE juveniles were vandalizing vehicles by throwing baseballs at the vehicles.
• On May 21 in the 9000 block of Washington Street NE vandalism was reported where toilet paper was thrown into trees and shaving cream sprayed on cars.
• On May 24 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 131st Avenue NE a motorcycle was involved in a crash. The motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries.
• On May 24 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE criminal property damage occurred.
• On May 24 in the 9600 block of Quincy Street NE there was a report of an underground gas line being hit by a sprinkler company.
• On May 25 in the 10700 block of Seventh Street NE there was a report of a male found sleeping in a vehicle that wasn’t his own. The male broke the vehicle’s window and was in possession of a prohibited weapon.
• On May 25 in the 12100 block of Aberdeen Street NE property damage was reported.
• On May 25 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of damage to a vehicle.
• On May 25 in the 1100 block of 122nd Lane NE tools were stolen from a vehicle and the vehicle was vandalized.
• On May 26 in the 1200 block of 96th Lane NE a fire occurred at a home.
DWI, drugs
• On May 20 at the intersection of 108th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a female passenger in a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On May 20 in the 4500 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, shoplifting and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On May 20 in the 10300 block of University Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was located during a traffic stop, confiscated and sent for destruction.
• On May 20 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On May 24 in the 1100 block of 113th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 24 in the 10200 block of Pierce Street NE narcotics were located and turned over to a police officer.
• On May 25 in the 12900 block of Jefferson Street NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On May 25 businesses in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE, 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE and 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE failed alcohol compliance checks.
• On May 25 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE an adult female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI test refusal and a third-degree DWI.
• On May 26 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE drug paraphernalia was seized during a traffic stop and later destroyed.
• On May 26 in the 600 block of 99th Avenue NE a small amount of marijuana was seized from a vehicle parked at a city park after hours.
• On May 26 in the 1000 block of 121st Lane NE a welfare check was done on adult male and female in a vehicle. AN adult female was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 17 in the 1200 block of 44 1/2 Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 17 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On May 17 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft and disorderly conduct incident occurred.
• On May 19 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 19 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On May 19 in the 4600 block of Johnson Street NE a theft occurred.
• On May 20 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On May 20 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a misdemeanor theft occurred.
• On May 21 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a cell phone was stolen and later recovered.
• On May 21 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE mail was stolen and property damage occurred.
• On May 23 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 23 in the 400 block of 40th Avenue NE a burglary occurred in a detached garage.
Property damage
• On May 18 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a car was damaged.
Assault
• On May 22 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a gross misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor property damage incident occurred.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 18 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On May 18 in the 7500 block of Commerce Lane NE there was a delayed report of a stolen trailer.
• On May 19 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE school resource officers responded to a theft.
• On May 20 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE a male and female stole five catalytic converters were from multiple vehicles parked on a lot.
• On May 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On May 21 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a male and female fighting. The male left prior to officers’ arrival. Officers learned the male was the suspect in an aggravated robbery and violated a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On May 21 in the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 22 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a shoplifter fled from officers in a vehicle. The suspect was not immediately apprehended.
• On May 23 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On May 23 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On May 24 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a wallet was stolen from an individual while they were at Home Depot.
Property damage
• On May 18 in the 5500 block of Meister Road NE a fire occurred.
• On May 21 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On May 21 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On May 21 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital.
• On May 22 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a report that three kids tore down a section of a fence near a dog park.
• On May 23 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE there was a report someone damaged an electrical box to the reporting individual’s main power breaker.
• On May 23 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred in an apartment.
Assault
• On May 18 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On May 18 in the 5500 block of Fillmore Street NE a female reported a criminal sexual conduct incident.
• On May 24 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On May 18 in the 6100 block of University Avenue NE a driver, who was speeding, was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On May 19 in the 800 block of Kennaston Drive NE there was a report of a male unresponsive in a yard with an open bottle next to him. The male fled from officers on foot and was later captured and cited.
• On May 20 at the intersection of Trinity Drive NE and Comet Lane NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On May 20 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a driver in a crashed vehicle was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for obstruction with force.
• On May 21 in the 100 block of Craig Way NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 21 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Main Street NE a Centennial Lakes police officer arrested a driver for a DWI refusal in Blaine.
• On May 24 in the 5700 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a DUI caused by use of a controlled substance and was cited for speeding and improper change of course.
• On May 24 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a male driver, who was involved in a hit and run crash, was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On May 24 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE two people were found slumped over in a vehicle. A female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
• On May 19 in the 1200 block of Regis Lane NE a severely rusted firearm was located by a bystander in some bushes. A police officer seized the firearm.
• On May 24 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a motorcycle fled from a police officer during an attempted traffic stop.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On May 20 in the 300 block of Manor Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 21 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On May 23 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On May 20 in the 6800 block of East River Road NE a squad car was involved in a crash.
• On May 24 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE a structure fire occurred.
Assault
• On May 20 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On May 24 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On May 22 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a slumped over driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
