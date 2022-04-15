BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 1 in the 8600 block of West 35W Service Drive NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 1 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle through a broken out window.
• On April 3 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis, with stolen license plates out of Brooklyn Center, was recovered.
• On April 4 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE a laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 4 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle and property damage.
• On April 4 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE sporting items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 4 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle and property damage.
• On April 5 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE medications were stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 5 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE an unknown male stole $250 worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store.
• On April 6 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a customer passed a counterfeit $50 bill.
• On April 6 in the 1000 block of 122nd Avenue NE a package was stolen from a residence.
• On April 7 in the 11800 block of Jenkins Street NE a package was stolen from a doorstep.
Property damage
• On April 1 in the 3300 block of 91st Avenue NE there was a delayed report of damage to a vehicle.
• On April 3 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE there was a report of juveniles egging a home.
• On April 3 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE a city vehicle was damaged.
• On April 4 in the 11800 block of Palisade Street NE a front door was damaged.
• On April 5 in the 100 block of 97th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On April 6 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a drive thru speaker was damaged.
Assault
• On April 4 in the 500 block of Clover leaf Parkway NE a woman outside with a gun was arrested for use of force against police officers and for disorderly conduct.
DWI, drugs
• On April 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 90th Lane NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 3 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for refusing to submit to a Breathalyzer test.
• On April 4 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 111th Avenue NE a male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 6 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a student was found in possession of suspected narcotics.
• On April 7 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Interstate 35W NE an adult female was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia, for providing false information to police officers and for having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On April 3 in the 8600 block of Van Buren Street NE a female not breathing. She was later pronounced dead by Allina EMS.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 29 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On March 29 in the 1200 block of Polk Place NE mail was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 29 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On March 30 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 1 in the 4400 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 1 in the 5000 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 1 in the 4400 block of Washington Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 4 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On April 1 in the 1300 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE city property was damaged.
• On April 2 in the 5000 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.
• On April 4 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On March 29 at the intersection of 37th Avenue NE and Madison Place NE a female driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for driving after revocation.
• On March 29 in the 4900 block of Fourth Street NE a female driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a second-degree DWI test refusal, driving after revocation, having no proof of insurance and for being involved in a hit and run crash.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 30 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On March 30 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an unwanted female in an apartment complex who was later located by officers in an abandoned apartment. She was arrested for a second-degree burglary, criminal property damage and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On March 30 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 31 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 1 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered. The suspect who stole the vehicle is believed to have been involved in a prior flee from officers incident in St. Francis.
• On April 3 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a woman reported she had lost her phone in a store and it was then taken by a suspect who was tracked to a Brooklyn Park residence.
• On April 3 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 3 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 3 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 4 in the 1200 block of 73rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 4 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle and criminal property damage.
• On April 4 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE two lock box and keys, one for the Fridley Police Department and another for the Fridley Fire Department, was stolen by an unknown suspect(s).
Property damage
• On March 30 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a window was damaged in an apartment building.
• On March 31 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE juveniles were involved in a vandalism incident.
• On April 1 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On April 1 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE a rear windshield was damaged.
• On April 2 in the 7300 lock of Evert Court NE a fire occurred.
• On April 3 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE three tires were punctured on a vehicle parked at an apartment complex.
• On April 5 in the 4500 block of Main Street NE a window was damaged.
Assault
• On March 31 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a secondhand report of an assault. Officers spoke with the female victim and subsequently a male.
• On March 31 in the 800 block of Osborne Road NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On April 4 in the 5900 block of Woody Lane NE there was a report that a female patient had been assaulted and threatened by her husband. The complainant observed minor injuries on the woman. The husband was not at the scene. The woman declined to press charges.
• On April 4 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a woman was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On March 30 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE narcotics were found in a hotel.
• On March 31 at the intersection of 83rd Avenue NE and University Avenue West Service Road NE a driver was arrested for possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle and for driving without a license.
• On April 1 in the 5900 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a report of a possible domestic. When officers arrived they located multiple parties engaging in mutual wrestling and were involved in underage consumption.
• On April 2 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Medtronic Parkway NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for driving without a valid drivers license after being pulled over for failure to obey a traffic control device.
• On April 3 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, for having an outstanding warrant and for providing false information to police officers.
• On April 4 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a unresponsive male who had overdosed on a large amount of methamphetamine was provided Narcan and transported to a hospital. He was later charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
• On April 1 in the 6900 block of Hickory Drive NE there was a report of a male not breathing. He was later pronounced dead by Allina EMS.
• On April 4 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE an individual reported seeing a male inside with a gun. Officers determined the call was fictitious and arrested the reporting party for making a fictitious emergency call and for providing officers a false name.
• On April 4 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE there was a report made about an incident involving the dissemination of pornography involving minors. The case was forwarded to Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On April 4 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a secondhand report of an individual recklessly discharging a firearm in a parking lot while an officer was station on site for extra security. The alleged victim was uncooperative and there was no evidence a firearm had been discharged.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 1 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 3 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 4 in the 600 block of Rosedale Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 4 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On April 5 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE there was an attempted theft of a vehicle that fled from police officers.
• On April 5 in the 8200 block of Middletown Road NE there was a report that a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 7 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE gasoline was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On April 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 81st Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
On April 2 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE an assault occurred, disorderly conduct and property damage.
• On April 5 in the 400 block of Manor Drive NE a domestic assault occurred.
