BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 25 in the 1000 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 26 in the 1000 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 27 in the 8900 block of Tyler Street NE a male was arrested for stealing a package and other mail and possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.
• On March 27 in the 3000 block of 103rd Lane NE a Bobcat door was stolen.
• On March 27 in the 11400 block of Fifth Street NE there was a theft from an unlocked vehicle.
• On March 28 in the 300 block of Pleasure Creek Drive NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 11300 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 12400 block of Hastings Street NE mail was stolen.
• On March 30 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed report of a male offering a forged check at a store.
• On March 30 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE counterfeit bills were used at a gas station.
• On March 30 in the 1900 block of 118th Lane NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 31 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE counterfeit money was used at a store.
Property damage
• On March 25 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On March 25 in the 10400 block of Rockney Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On March 25 in the 1300 block of 129th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On March 26 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On March 27 in the 00 block of 113th Avenue NE vandalism to a storm shelter was reported.
• On March 28 in the 4500 block of Ball Road NE a fire occurred inside a building. No injuries were reported.
• On March 28 in the 10800 block of Able Street NE a house was egged.
• On March 28 in the 9800 block of Able Street NE a vehicle was shot with paint balls while parked at a residence.
Assault
• On March 25 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile was involved in an assault.
• On March 25 in the 700 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault and use of force.
• On March 26 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE and adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On March 25 in the 10600 block of Central Avenue NE a citation was issued during a traffic stop to an individual for possession of 1.4 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On March 26 at the intersection of Restwood Road NE and Naples Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 26 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a narcotics overdose in a family restroom.
• On March 27 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE marijuana was confiscated and destroyed after being located in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
• On March 27 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male driver, in a stolen vehicle, was arrested for a third-degree DWI, drug possession, use of force, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle and for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On March 28 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a student was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On March 28 in the 00 block of 113th Avenue NE a small amount of marijuana was located in a suspicious looking vehicle.
• On March 28 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession of a small mount of meth, for having an outstanding warrant and for elder abuse.
• On March 29 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 30 in the 4200 block of Ball Road NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 30 in the 10600 block of Opal Street NE two juvenile males were transported to a hospital after experiencing drug overdoses.
Miscellaneous
• On March 27 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a report of shots fired from the area of an apartment building. Officers located a suspect who admitted to shooting a BB gun. The suspect was charged with terroristic threats.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 22 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 22 in the 1300 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE mail was stolen.
• On March 22 in the 300 block of 44th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 22 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 5100 block of Fourth Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On March 23 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 4500 block of Heights Drive NE a burglary occurred where a firearm was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 4600 block of Fourth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On March 24 in the 1200 block of 37th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 24 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred that resulted in property damage.
• On March 24 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 26 in the 3900 block of Peters Place NE a theft occurred.
• On March 28 in the 3800 block of Hart Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 28 in the 500 block of Mill Street NE property damage occurred.
Assault
• On March 27 in the 3700 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE an assault and property damage occurred.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 23 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE a woman reported that her college textbooks, a laptop and bank cards were stolen from her friend’s vehicle.
• On March 23 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 24 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle and property damage. Credit cards stolen during the theft were then used fraudulently.
• On March 25 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 25 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 25 in the 5700 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen during a residential burglary, but was later recovered in Minneapolis.
• On March 25 in the 600 block of Glencoe Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On March 25 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 25 in the 5800 block of Sixth Street NE there was a residential burglary and a theft from a vehicle. The victim declined to pursue criminal charges and only wanted the incident documented.
• On March 25 in the 6200 block of Riverview Terrace NE mail was stolen.
• On March 26 in the 500 block of Janesville Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 26 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On March 26 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle.
• On March 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a shoplifter was arrested for a theft, trespassing and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 27 in the 6900 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a suspect was involved in a third-degree burglary at a business and property damage after breaking a window to enter the business.
• On March 29 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 4800 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 23 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was keyed.
• On March 26 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and property damage following an incident at a business.
• On March 27 at the intersection of Matterhorn Circle NE and Skywood Lane NE a fire occurred.
• On March 29 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street there was a report that a male attempted to break into a building and as a result caused property damage.
Assault
• On March 23 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On March 24 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault and assault of an unborn child after he kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach while knowing she was pregnant.
• On March 28 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a male reported that another male had pointed a gun at him and left prior to officers arrival. The male victim declined to pursue charges.
• On March 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there were multiple reports of a second-degree assault and threats of violence made during a gun pointing incident.
• On March 29 in the 1300 block of Gardena Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported and forwarded to Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division.
• On March 29 in the 5500 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a report that a student was assaulted by another student.
DWI, drugs
• On march 28 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE officers preformed life saving measures on a woman who experienced a drug overdose. The woman eventually regained consciousness and was transported to a hospital.
Miscellaneous
• On March 27 in the 4800 block of East River Road NE there was a report of two males looking into car windows and left leaving in a vehicle with a stolen license plate. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 25 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On March 25 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 26 in the 8100 block of Arthur Street NE a trailer was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 1500 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen after the door to the vehicle was left open.
• On March 31 in the 7900 block of McKinley Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 31 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 25 in the 500 block of 84th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On March 25 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for property damage and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 26 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Terrace Road NE property was damaged.
• On March 31 in the 7800 block of Madison Street NE a structure fire occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On March 27 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE narcotics were located.
• On March 27 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 28 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE drug paraphernalia was located.
