BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 18 in the 11300 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle through a broken out window.
• On April 19 in the 600 block of 109th Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On April 20 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE there was a report of counterfeit checks being used.
• On April 20 at the intersection of Edison Circle NE and 126th Avenue NE a stop sign was stolen.
• On April 21 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE an individual was cited for theft after failing to pay at a business and was then arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
Property damage
• On April 15 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and Third Street NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On April 15 in the 2800 block of 107th Avenue NE a grass fire occurred.
• On April 16 at the intersection of Fergus Street NE and 116th Avenue NE a vehicle struck a light pole.
• On April 18 in the 12200 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter that resulted in property damage to the vehicle.
• On April 18 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On April 17 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault and for interfering with a 911 call.
• On April 20 in the 10200 block of Third Street NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On April 15 in the 2900 block of 92nd Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On April 15 at the intersection of 95th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE an individual was cited during a traffic stop for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• On April 16 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult female was arrested for a second-degree DWI and cited for having no Minnesota drivers license and for having no proof of insurance.
• On April 17 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE officers conducted a welfare check on a vehicle parked in the road. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On April 17 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for several DWI charges after being involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On April 18 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE an adult male was transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.
• On April 18 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On April 18 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE there was a report of people slumped over in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers arrested a male for having an outstanding warrant. A female was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and a firearm and cash were seized.
• On April 19 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE an adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after driving the wrong way down a road.
• On April 20 in the 4800 block of 101st Lane NE an individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
• On April 15 in the 1100 block of 127th Avenue NE there was a report of a male taking a bag of dirty diapers from a dumpster.
• On April 16 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a firearm without a permit.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 12 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 13 in the 1200 block of 45 1/2 Avenue NE a theft occurred. • On April 13 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On April 14 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 15 in the 300 block of 40th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 15 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 17 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 17 in the 5200 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 17 in the 3800 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen in a first-degree burglary.
• On April 17 in the 4100 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen in a second-degree burglary.
• On April 17 in the 4000 block of Jackson Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 18 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Assault
• On April 18 in the 4200 block of Third Street NE a domestic assault occurred where threats of violence were also made.
DWI, drugs
• On April 12 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DUI, possession of marijuana and for a theft.
• On April 16 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE a male driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DUI.
• On April 17 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Hilltop, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 13 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 15 in the 900 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for theft and for having an outstanding warrant. A female was also trespassed from the business.
• On April 15 in the 6400 block of Riverview Terrace NE a vehicle was stolen at a gas station.
• On April 16 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 16 in the 00 block of 77th Avenue NE medications were stolen.
• On April 16 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE an adult male was cited for a theft.
• On April 16 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an adult female reported that she was robbed.
• On April 16 in the 100 block of 79th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from the roadway.
• On April 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft.
• On April 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a misdemeanor theft.
• On April 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a misdemeanor theft occurred.
• On April 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two suspects were arrested for a theft, trespassing and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE officers responded to a theft. One male suspect was cited for theft, trespassed and released. Another male suspect was cited for theft and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 17 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE two air soft BB handguns were stolen from a locked storage bin in an underground garage.
• On April 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female shoplifter attempted to flee officers with force. She was arrested for theft and gross misdemeanor obstruction with force.
• On April 18 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE packages were stolen.
• On April 19 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 19 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 19 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from an unknown person who possibly left in a blue/green Chrysler Town & County minivan.
• On April 19 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On April 13 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a window was broken.
• On April 15 in the 00 block of 77th Avenue NE a vehicle was shot with multiple pellets from a pellet gun. Three windows were damaged on the vehicle.
• On April 19 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE church fences were damaged due to a vehicle driving through them.
• On April 19 in the 4600 block of Third Street NE a fire occurred.
• On April 19 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On April 14 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a male was later arrested for a domestic assault and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 14 in the 1300 block of Gardena Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported and forwarded to Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On April 18 in the 7300 block of Evert Court NE a crash and assault occurred.
• On April 19 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On April 13 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE officers administered Narcan to an individual who was experiencing an overdose. The individual was then transported to a hospital.
• On April 16 in the 5900 block of Gardena Lane NE a single vehicle crash occurred. The male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On April 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On April 19 in the 1300 block of Creek Park Lane NE a slumped over male driver in a parked vehicle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and stolen property.
Miscellaneous
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 18 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE packages were stolen.
Property damage
• On April 15 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE city property was damaged.
• On April 19 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE property was damaged.
