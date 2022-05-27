BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On May 13 in the 11700 block of Third Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On May 13 in the 8700 block of Ghia Street NE trees were stolen.
• On May 13 in the 8600 block of Kenyon Court NE credit/debit cards were stolen from a vehicle and later used.
• On May 13 in the 11200 block of Baltimore Street NE a fraudulent check was passed in attempt to purchase a boat. No transaction occurred.
• On May 13 in the 8700 block of Leyte Street NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence.
• On May 14 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report a suspect drilled a hole into a gas tank and stole gas.
Property damage
• On May 13 in the 3000 block of Lakes Parkway NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On May 13 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE the gas tank of a vehicle was damaged.
• On May 15 in the 2900 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE a vehicle backed into a light pole causing damage.
• On May 15 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE property damage was reported.
• On May 16 in the 9300 block of Jamestown Street NE a vehicle and home were damaged with spray paint.
Assault
• On May 13 in the 10900 block of President Drive NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On May 13 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a male fired several gunshots at a passing vehicle in a parking lot.
• On May 14 at 398 Northtown Drive NE an unlawful assembly was declared at a carnival in the Northtown Mall parking lot after a large fight broke out and an officer reported hearing a shot fired, but it was never confirmed.
• On May 15 in the 11300 block of Sixth Place NE an adult male was arrested for a second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
DWI, drugs
• On May 13 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of controlled substance.
• On May 14 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On May 14 in the 10600 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 16 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a male and female were stopped after failing to use a crosswalk. Both individuals had outstanding warrants and were arrested. One of the individuals was also arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On May 18 in the 10300 block of Central Avenue NE a female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On May 18 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On May 18 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle and for having no proof of insurance.
• On May 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of 1.92 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On May 16 in the 9100 block of Flanders Street NE there was a report of a black bear eating from a bird feeder.
• On May 16 in the 2100 block of 119th Avenue NE an individual died.
• On May 16 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a juvenile with a weapon on school grounds.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On May 10 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a swindling incident was reported.
• On May 10 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred and a trespassing violation.
• On May 10 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On May 11 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On May 12 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a theft occurred.
• On May 12 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On May 13 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred between residents of a group home.
• On May 15 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On May 15 in the 2300 block of 45th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 15 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On May 16 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred and a vehicle was tampered with.
• On May 16 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On May 11 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE a male attempted to cash a fraudulent check fled an officer in a vehicle.
• On May 11 in the 1500 block of 69th Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On May 12 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a female employee was arrested for stealing from a store.
• On May 12 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 13 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 13 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 14 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 14 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a kids Motorsport motorcycle was stolen.
• On May 14 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a storage locker at a storage facility was broken into and several items were stolen.
• On May 15 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue a suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On May 16 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft and assault occurred. The suspect was not charged.
• On May 16 in the 1500 block of 69th Avenue NE a theft and assault was reported during a domestic incident. No one was charged.
• On May 16 in the 7200 block of Commerce Circle W a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On May 16 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On may 17 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a homemade motorized Schwinn bicycle was stolen from a backyard.
Property damage
• On May 11 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On May 11 in the 1400 block of 76th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On May 11 in the 7300 block of East River Road NE there was a report of power-lines down.
• On May 11 in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On May 12 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On May 12 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a fire occurred.
• On May 12 at the intersection of 63H Way NE and East River Road NE there was a report of power-lines fire.
• On May 14 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an apartment fire occurred. There were no injuries.
• On May 15 in the 7900 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.
• On May 15 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On May 15 in the 6000 block of East River Road NE two juveniles were involved in criminal property damage.
Assault
• On May 11 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an assault was reported, but the officer could not determine a suspect as both individuals said that they were hit first and neither had proof of visible bodily harm.
• On May 12 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE there was a delayed report of a fifth-degree assault.
• On May 12 in the 500 block of 57th Avenue NE an individual reported that their juvenile son had assaulted them. The parent and child were separated for the night.
• On May 13 at 550 Osborne Road NE a Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus employee was assaulted by a patient.
• On May 14 in the 00 block of 66th Way NE there was a report of a drive-by shooting. There were no reported injuries. An unoccupied vehicle was later located and it had multiple bullet holes in it. The Anoka County Crime Scene Unit was contacted to inspect the vehicle.
• On May 16 in the 5200 block of Buchanan Street NE an assault occurred.
• On May 16 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a second-degree assault occurred. The victim was treated by EMS. No suspects were identified.
• On May 17 at 550 Osborne Road NE there was a report of an assault at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
• On May 17 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE three suspects were identified as being involved in an assault.
• On May 17 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a suspect was arrested for a domestic assault against their roommate.
DWI, drugs
• On May 12 in the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of narcotics and two firearms in addition to having an outstanding warrant.
• On May 12 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a fight where a gun was displayed. Officers made contact with multiple individuals matching the reported suspects’ vehicle. One individual was arrested for drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On May 13 in the 4100 block of East River Road NE a driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and the passenger in the vehicle was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On May 13 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Osborne Road NE a reportedly unconscious driver parked at a local store was later arrested for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On May 13 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a large amount of marijuana with the intention to sell it.
• On May 14 in the 8100 block of East River road NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On May 15 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On May 14 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE an individual died.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On May 15 in the 8400 block of Laddie Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 15 at the intersection of 83rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a robbery occurred.
• On May 16 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On May 16 in the 8000 block of Spring Lake Park Road NE there was a theft.
• On May 17 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On May 16 at the intersection of Able Street NE and Manor Drive NE property damage was reported.
• On May 18 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE city property was damaged during a vehicle crash.
• On May 19 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On May 13 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE there was a domestic assault where the suspect interfered with a 911 call.
• On May 14 in the 500 block of Sanburnol Drive NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On May 17 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and cited for failure to obey a semaphore and for having no proof of insurance.
Miscellaneous
• On May 16 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an individual died.
• On May 18 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE threats of violence were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.