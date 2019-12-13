BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 22 in the 3600 block of 92nd Avenue NE a camper trailer was stolen.
• On Nov. 23 in the 1800 block of 105th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle, and subsequent fraudulent charges were made on a debit card.
• On Nov. 23 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a purse was stolen.
• On Nov. 23 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE merchandise was stolen.
• On Nov. 24 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult female was arrested for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance and hypodermic needles.
• On Nov. 24 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a simple robbery occurred.
• On Nov. 24 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle and criminal property damage.
• On Nov. 24 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE two license plates were stolen.
• On Nov. 25 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On Nov. 25 in the 12400 block of Hastings Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 25 in the 1700 block of 124th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 26 in the 8600 block of Naples Street NE an individual was arrested for stealing license plates.
• On Nov. 26 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE an adult male was arrested for possession of stolen license plates and multiple driving violations.
Property damage
• On Nov. 22 at the intersection of 116th Avenue NE and Arnold Palmer Drive NE a fire was reported.
• On Nov. 22 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for slashing a tire in a parking lot and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 23 in the 100 block of 91st Avenue NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On Nov. 23 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE a property was damaged after an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.
Assault
• On Nov. 24 in the 8800 block of Polk Street NE a male and female were involved in a domestic assault. The male left prior to police officers arriving, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
• On Nov. 25 in the 4300 block of 122nd Circle NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Nov. 26 in the 9600 block of Fillmore Street NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault and violating a domestic assault no contact order.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 22 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a male was arrested for second degree DWI and multiple other driving violations.
• On Nov. 22 in the 2200 block of 119th Circle NE a juvenile was found to be in possession of marijuana and an e-cigarette device.
• On Nov. 22 in the 12000 block of Seventh Street NE an individual was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 22 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE drugs were found.
• On Nov. 22 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and Xylite Street NE an individual was cited for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• On Nov. 24 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 25 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Nov. 26 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a female shoplifter was arrested for theft, providing false information to officers and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance,
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 25 in the 9100 block of Lake Drive NE police officers reported using force during a traffic stop.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 19 in the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Quincy Street NE a firearm was reported stolen from two years ago.
• On Nov. 19 in the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 19 in the 4400 block of Sixth Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 20 in the 80 block of 38th Avenue NE two catalytic converters were stolen from a motor vehicle in a business parking lot.
• On Nov. 20 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 22 in the 2300 block of 37th Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 25 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 21 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 21 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE a man was reportedly pulling on car doors and checking a mailbox.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 20 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a trailer home was possibly burglarized.
• On Nov. 20 in the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE a motor vehicle was damaged and theft occurred.
• On Nov. 20 in the 100 block of Mississippi Place NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 21 in the 5200 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was cut off a motor vehicle in a parking lot.
• On Nov. 22 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a male theft suspect fled on foot from officers and was later located. He was arrested for theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot and warrants.
• On Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 23 in the 5700 block of Polk Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 23 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 22 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Nov. 23 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen after a man left it running at the gas station pump.
• On Nov. 24 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE credit card fraud was reported after a woman’s wallet was stolen from her car.
Property damage
• On Nov. 21 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 21 in the 200 block of Osborne Road NE a motor vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Nov. 20 in the 800 block of Osborne Road NE a husband reportedly assaulted his wife.
• On Nov. 20 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a woman was arrested for domestic assault against her sister.
• On Nov. 23 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a boyfriend reportedly assaulted his girlfriend.
• On Nov. 23 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 23 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On Nov. 26 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a domestic assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 20 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a shoplifter was arrested on multiple warrants, fifth-degree controlled substance possession, giving the name of another and theft.
• On Nov. 24 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE two juveniles were taken in custody for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 23 in the 5300 block of Sixth Street NE terroristic threats were reported.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 24 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 26 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was found to be in possession of stolen property.
• On Nov. 26 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE athletic shoes were stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 22 in the 300 block of Manor Drive NE there was a report of a gas smell.
• On Nov. 24 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 27 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 22 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a DUI for use of controlled substances and causing a rollover crash.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 25 in the 500 block of Lund Avenue NE a threat was reported.
