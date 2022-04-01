BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 18 in the 1600 block of 117th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 18 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 18 in the 500 block of 87th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On March 18 in the 1800 block of 116th Court NE mail was stolen.
• On March 19 in the 8500 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a gas drive off by a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate.
• On March 19 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On March 19 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a delayed report of a second-degree burglary.
• On March 19 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a tip jar was stolen.
• On March 20 in the 2600 block of 103rd Court NE there was a delayed report of mail being stolen.
• On March 21 in the 1200 block of 104th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 21 in the 1800 block of 105th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On March 23 in the 300 bock of Northtown Drive NE there was a felony theft from a vehicle.
• On March 23 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile was charged with theft.
Property damage
• On March 21 in the 4200 block of 121st Avenue NE city property was damaged.
• On March 22 in the 800 block of 127th Lane NE a residential structure fire occurred.
• On March 23 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Lexington Avenue NE construction debris caused a flat tire.
• On March 24 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE a grass fire occurred.
Assault
• On March 24 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a male was cited for an assault and disorderly conduct following a road rage incident.
DWI, drugs
• On March 19 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 113th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 19 in the 1000 block of 87th Avenue NE a driver was cited for having an open bottle.
• On March 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI test refusal and a fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 20 in the 9900 block of Central Avenue NE two males were arrested for drug possession and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 21 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE drugs were located and destroyed during a traffic stop of a vehicle.
• On March 21 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 125th Avenue NE an adult male was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• On March 22 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles.
• On March 22 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was cited and released for possession of marijuana, for having an unregistered vehicle and for driving after suspension.
• On March 22 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE marijuana was seized during a traffic stop.
• On March 23 in the 3400 block of Restwood Road NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On March 23 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On March 18 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a large gathering of vehicles racing and squealing tires.
• On March 19 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and Highway 10 NE a vehicle fled a traffic stop.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 16 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 17 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 17 in the 1100 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 17 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 20 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 20 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 21 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred,
• On March 21 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On March 20 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop an individual was involved in a domestic assault and violated an order for protection. The suspect was gone prior to arrival of the police officers.
• On March 20 in the 1000 block of Polk Place NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault, for having an outstanding warrant and for obstruction with force.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for breaking a display case and stealing a phone at a store.
• On March 16 in the 400 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 17 in the 6500 block of Anoka Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 17 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a residential burglary occurred in a detached garage.
• On March 18 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report that an iPhone was stolen from a locked vehicle. No forced entry was made. Officers attempted to contact the complainant numerous times with no luck.
• On March 18 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE two plastic bags filled with clothing were stolen after the bags were left unsecured in an underground parking space.
• On March 18 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 19 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a package was stolen from an apartment.
• On March 19 at the intersection of Taylor Street NE and Mississippi Street NE business paperwork was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On March 20 in the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
• On March 20 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a license plate was stolen.
• On March 20 in the 6400 block of Van Buren Street NE tools were stolen from a detached garage during a residential burglary.
• On March 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 21 in the 900 block of Hillwind Road NE a theft occurred.
• On March 21 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On March 22 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a woman reported that someone tried to steal her car while her son was using it.
Property damage
• On March 16 in the 400 block of Ely Street NE a power lines fire occurred.
• On March 17 in the 6900 block of Hickory Circle NE a vehicle was damaged when an unknown suspect attempted to steal the vehicle’s catalytic converter.
• On March 17 in the 500 block of 57th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On March 18 in the 500 block of 57th Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On March 18 in the 6500 block of Clover Place NE a structure fire occurred.
• On March 21 in the 8100 block of Ashton Avenue NE a truck drove through a city park causing damage to the lawn.
• On March 22 in the 600 block of Glencoe Street NE property was damaged at an individual’s newly purchased home after a break-in.
Assault
• On March 18 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault after throwing a woman to the ground.
• On March 20 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a female caused property damage and then maced an employee at a gas station before fleeing.
DWI, drugs
• On March 20 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and Main Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI refusal.
• On March 20 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash and then proceeded to kick the other vehicle.
• On March 22 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE there was a report that a vehicle had been sitting at a gas station for over 30 minutes. When officers arrived, they found two individuals passed out in the vehicle. A citation was issued for possession of drug paraphernalia and the two individuals were released at the scene.
Miscellaneous
• On March 16 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a speeding motorcyclist fled from police officers during an attempted traffic stop. A pursuit was not initiated.
• On March 20 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE a woman, with a do not resuscitate order, died.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 18 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 20 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On March 22 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and County Road 10 NE a speeding stolen vehicle fled from police officers.
Assault
• On March 19 in the 700 block of Manor Drive NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On March 21 in the 7900 block of Hartig Circle NE an individual experienced an overdose and was transported to a hospital.
Miscellaneous
• On March 22 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a gun pointing incident occurred.
