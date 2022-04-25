BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 8 in the 2900 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE mail was stolen.
• On April 8 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 8 in the 10000 block of Flanders Court NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 8 in the 2200 block of 108th Lane NE there was a delayed report of fuel being siphoned and a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 8 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE gasoline was siphoned from a vehicle.
• On April 9 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE two individuals were arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting, felony drug possession and/or for having outstanding warrants.
• On April 9 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a female was arrested for shoplifting, fleeing officers on foot, obstruction of the legal process, for providing officers with a false name and date of birth and for having three outstanding warrants.
• On April 10 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 11 in the 2100 block of 108th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being stolen, tampering with a motor vehicle, theft and property damage.
• On April 11 in the 11300 block of Ulysses Street NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On April 11 in the 10800 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a gun was stolen.
• On April 11 in the 4700 block of 127th Lane NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On April 11 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 12 in the 1400 block of 103rd Court NE a laptop was stolen from a business.
• On April 12 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE car keys were stolen from a locker. Then the car keys were used to steal a vehicle.
• On April 13 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 13 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 14 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 14 in the 9100 block of Petersburg Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 14 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE money was stolen by an employee of a business.
• On April 14 in the 11800 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a report that males stole a piece of artwork from a bathroom and then left with it.
Property damage
• On April 8 at the intersection of 126th Avenue NE and Flanders Street NE there was a delayed report of a construction excavator being vandalized.
• On April 9 at the intersection of 107th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a hit and run crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On April 10 in the 3200 block of 124th Avenue NE a kitchen fire occurred.
• On April 10 in the 3300 block of 90th Drive NE property was damaged during a domestic.
• On April 11 in the 10100 block of Terrace Court NE a residential fire occurred.
• On April 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 129th Avenue two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in one male being transported to a hospital.
Assault
• On April 9 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On April 13 in the 3900 block of Restwood Road NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On April 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE multiple occupants in a vehicle were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, for having no insurance and/or for blocking traffic.
• On April 8 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 9 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Fillmore Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 9 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, fourth-degree DWI test refusal and for having an open bottle after being involved in a three vehicle crash and leaving the scene following a road rage incident.
• On April 9 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 91st Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On April 9 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 10 at the intersection of 87th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE an adult male was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia during a welfare check.
• On April 10 in the 3900 block of 85th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI
• On April 10 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a welfare check was done on occupants in a parked vehicle. A five-year-old child was placed on a Child Protection Services hold due to exposure to drug paraphernalia.
• On April 11 in the 1700 block of Radisson Road NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On April 11 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a female, who overdosed, was transported to a hospital.
• On April 12 in the 10100 block of Interstate 35W NE an individual was cited for possession of 1.4 grams of marijuana and for an instruction permit violation.
Miscellaneous
• On April 10 in the 10600 block of Sixth Street NE an individual was arrested for making terroristic threats after brandishing a firearm.
• On April 11 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a male masturbating. Officers were unable to locate the male.
• On April 12 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a vague bomb threat was made to a school.
• On April 12 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE a vehicle fled officers during an attempted traffic stop.
• On April 14 in the 9500 block of East Sandpiper Drive NE a 75-year-old male died.
• On April 14 in the 11400 block of Sixth Street NE an individual died of natural causes.
• On April 14 in the 4700 block of North Road NE an individual made terroristic threats.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 5 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 5 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 6 in the 4300 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 7 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 7 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 7 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a fraud incident with approximately a $15,000 loss was reported.
• On April 8 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On April 9 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a felony theft occurred.
• On April 10 in the 4000 block of University Avenue NE a theft and property damage occurred.
• On April 10 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred where an employee at a business was assaulted.
• On April 10 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On April 11 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being stolen.
Assault
• On April 10 in the 200 block of 42nd Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault, disorderly conduct and property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On April 8 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Brooklyn Park, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 6 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE multiple items were stolen from an apartment.
• On April 7 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a contractor’s jacket that contained his vehicle’s keys was stolen.
• On April 7 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE parts were stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 7 in the 5400 block of East River Road NE a wallet was stolen from a desk drawer at an office.
• On April 7 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for shoplifting and fleeing officers on foot and was trespassed from a business. Another male was also trespassed from the site.
• On April 8 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of a male displaying a handgun at a business and demanding money before leaving the area in a vehicle.
• On April 8 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft and vandalism.
• On April 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for a theft, obstruction of the legal process with force and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 9 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On April 10 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On April 10 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a purse was stolen from a vehicle, which was damaged during the theft.
• On April 10 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a car window was busted out and a make up bag was stolen from inside the vehicle.
• On April 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 11 in the 5600 block of Regis Train NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 12 in the 1500 block of Trapp Court NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 12 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an adult female and adult male were arrested for a theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle and for possession of a handgun.
Property damage
• On April 6 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On April 7 in the 6700 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle drove through the yards of two homes hitting a shrub and garbage cans.
• On April 7 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a change machine was damaged after unknown suspects took a gas power grinder type tool to cut into it. The suspects were unsuccessful and no money was stolen.
• On April 10 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE there was a report of criminal property damage.
• On April 10 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE windows were reported broken and a rock thrown through one of them.
• On April 12 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On April 11 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a possible criminal sexual conduct incident, that was received secondhand, was reported.
• On April 12 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a male was involved in a second-degree domestic assault and violated an order for protection. The male left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The female victim was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.
DWI, drugs
• On April 8 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a male, sleeping in a vehicle, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession of a felony amount of marijuana.
• On April 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested during a welfare check for a third-degree DWI and second-degree DWI test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On April 7 in the 900 block of Mississippi Street NE a juvenile female reported that former friends were distributing nude photos of her via Snapchat. The Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division was notified of the incident.
• On April 12 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male reported receiving terroristic threats in text messages from an old friend’s boyfriend.
• On April 12 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a female reported receiving threats of violence from another female.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 8 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE an individual was arrested for a gross misdemeanor theft and possession of stolen property.
• On April 9 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a burglary at a business occurred.
• On April 9 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 14 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a package was stolen.
• On April 14 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On April 8 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On April 12 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On April 14 in the 8300 block of Terrace Road NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On April 9 in the 1500 block of 82nd Avenue NE an individual died.
