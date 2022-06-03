Recently, Anoka County’s Board of Commissioners adopted new commissioner districts in response to the 2020 census. It is unfortunate that there was not a process for public input into the redistricting map before it was developed. These districts will now stand for the next 10 years. While the county did allow comments on draft maps, this opportunity came at the end of the process, in the week before the final decision. More than 50 letters and emails were submitted to the county about the proposed maps at this time, showing that there is interest in public participation in such decision making. This public comment opportunity is less meaningful than it would have been had citizens and other local elected officials been engaged before the drafts were prepared, beginning at the time criteria for redistricting was set.
The League of Women Voters advocates for intentional citizen involvement and engagement in important processes such as redistricting, budget development, infrastructure planning and policy development. Anoka County has an opportunity now to open the doors for greater public involvement in the making of critical decisions like redistricting. We urge our elected commissioners to adopt a policy allowing public comment at or before regular and special board meetings.
Contrary to statements quoted in the May 6 Anoka County Union Herald, LWV ABC did not favor any of the County redistricting maps. Our League submitted alternate draft maps to the county which we supported, and took no organizational position on the four maps proposed by the county. The League of Women Voters will continue to encourage transparency and accountability in all levels of government.
Gretchen Sabel
President, League of Women Voters of Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids Area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.