The founders had amazing forethought when crafting the constitution, especially to enshrining the right to religious freedom. They did so from personal experience of religious persecution and after being “forced” by the crown to comply with government’s idea of what is, and is not, a worthy religion. So, with that very personal knowledge, and the desire to protect individual citizen’s right to believe, or not believe, whatever they chose, religious freedom became part of the very first amendment. It wasn’t buried in the middle or left till the end, they put it first.
Over time people have twisted and omitted key points and purposes, to claim that it only protects Christianity, and that our nation was founded on Christianity, which is simply not true. What about those Americans who are not Christian and their rights to not only practice their faith, but to not have the faith of others forced on them? Wasn’t that the whole reason for enumerating religious freedom?
This has been a legal discussion for decades, and one that the United States Supreme Court has heard and ruled on, many, many times in support of keeping religion out of government. Most recently we saw it with the passage of marriage equality, where the court upheld the notion that marriage is a fundamental right, afforded to “all” Americans, not just the straight, Christian ones. The establishment clause and “Lemon Test” have guided the USSC in determining what is and is not a constitutional law for decades. I suspect there will be many upset people as they systematically overturn the recent barrage of “faith based” anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQI laws because they violate the establishment clause and can’t pass the “Lemon Test.”
Religious freedom is afforded to all Americans, not just the chosen few. Attempting to cherry pick the meaning and power that comes from the first amendment is a very, slippery, slope. One that in time could come back to bite you. That’s the thing with past precedents they are foundational and if you remove them, things can, and likely will, crumble.
