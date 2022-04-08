We finally learned that following elected leaders advocating that we should love our liberty so much, or that Jesus may be a better doctor than those at the CDC, cost us a heavy price. COVID-19 orphaned millions. An estimated 5 million people worldwide died from COVID-19 as of October 2021. On average with each death, a child becomes orphaned – losing one or both parents – or lost a caregiver, scientists report in Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
In Anoka County, we’ve experienced a smaller portion of such orphans; but suggestions by local legislators, that it’s OK to claim religious exemption from vaccination, have contributed to the trauma that our youth have experienced with the loss of caring adults. These traumatized children will burden our schools and society for decades to come. Such elected leaders need to be rejected at the polls this November.
A corona-microbe revealed the lie of rugged individualism. We are not self-sufficient and independent; we never have been. Our fates are bound together. Taking care of others is taking care of ourselves. With the arrival of the highly infectious Omicron variant, we paid the price for not having developed strong policies early on and sticking to them. Our elected spokespersons ought to know better. They need to keep their outmoded ideas about personal freedom to themselves, instead of Tweeting to their constituents not to protect themselves by getting vaccinated, so that they could in turn protect others.
Faced with threadbare safety nets, and a cultural-ethos championing nationalist-myth of self-sufficiency, our neighbors usually sought emotional comfort and material aid from their family and friends. But when COVID-19 hit, relying on our immediate networks was not sufficient. Anokans have been gaslit into thinking that they are immeasurably strong, impervious to the challenges people in other states face.
Our social and economic support systems are weak. Many people are made vulnerable by nearly every change in their capacity to earn a living. Fallout from the pandemic is an urgent call to strengthen our aid systems. It’s time this November to elect some brand-new leaders committed to strengthen all our people-support systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.