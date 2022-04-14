I am writing in response to Roger Johnson’s letter in the Anoka County UnionHerald published April 8. He stated “we finally learned that following elected leaders advocating that we should love our liberty so much or that Jesus may be a better doctor than those at the CDC,” made me physically sick. Putting my faith aside, here’s what I’ve learned: Yes, this pandemic has become political, and yes people have unfortunately died from COVID but 5 million? And leaving millions of orphaned children due to just COVID? Since the onset of this virus people have died from other causes; cancer, diabetes, heart disease and flu just to name a few. I believe your numbers are skewed.
You also labeled us as “religious zealots” doing more harm than good. Whether we claimed “religious” exemptions or not in none of your business. (Data released by the CDC 4/16/21 states that 86,080 people in America reported serious health problems after taking a Covid vaccine. These include birth defects, permanent disabilities, hospitalizations and even death.) However during this pandemic we went to work for you so you had food on the table, basic health care, emergency services, etc. Now these same people that provided you with goods and services are being chastised for making a personal choice, how can that explained rationally?
To say we “are not self-sufficient and independent; we have never have been” is disingenuous. That may be true for you but please don’t label us all that way. It’s hard to wrap our minds around the reality that COVID-19 has flipped our world upside down. We are undoubtedly witnessing history in the making. Years from now, scholars and historians will analyze the effects of COVID-19 on our society, economy, mental health, physical health, and our spirituality. In many ways, the world has been caught by surprise.
Lastly, I agree this November it’s time to elect leadership that believes in our constitution, our laws, loves our liberty and religious freedoms and are not tied to party lines or special interest groups.
